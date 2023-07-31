Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 12:33 PM ETHUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.99K Followers

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Lee - SVP, Corporate Finance & Development

Wei-Guo Su - CEO, Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Director

Johnny Cheng - CFO & Executive Director

Chen Hong - SVP & Chief Commercial Officer, China

Mike Shi - EVP, Head, R&D and Chief Medical Officer

Karen Atkin - EVP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Alec Stranahan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs Group

Mike Mitchell - Panmure Gordon

Matthew Yan - CLSA

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to HUTCHMED 2023 Half Year Financial Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions].

I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Lee, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Development of HUTCHMED. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Lee

Thank you, Amber. Thank you, everybody, and welcome. At this time, I will remind you that the statements we have are forward-looking in nature and the results and operations of the HUTCHMED Group are historical in past performance. There's no guarantee of future results and that this presentation is intended for investors only and should be read in conjunction with the announcement we just made regarding the results for the 6 months ended June 30, 2023, and our various other filings in annual reports.

Now I'll hand you over to Dr. Wei-Guo Su, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Science Officer.

Wei-Guo Su

Thank you, Mark. Good evening, good morning, everyone. Welcome to HUTCHMED First Half 2023 Results Conference Call.

Next slide, please. Well, during the first half 2023, we focused on executing on our strategy for the long-term growth and also reaching profitability by 2025 goal, including China commercial growth and spending control. We also delivered on our key objectives with our pipeline, highlighted by fruquintinib

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.