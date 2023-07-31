Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Berkshire Might Hold It Forever; You Might Do So Too

Jul. 31, 2023 1:35 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)GOOG, META, MSFT, NFLX, GOOGL, BRK.A, BRK.B3 Comments
Mario Silva
Summary

  • Apple represents more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio, and it's possible that it never sell its shares.
  • There are three reasons why you should consider holding your shares for many years. Once understood, investors might discover that it is rational not to sell.
  • We calculate the intrinsic value using the discounted cash flow method.
  • We rate the stock as a hold.

Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

We rate Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock as a hold, considering it a high-quality company with some interesting future catalysts such as the AI opportunities, the AR/VR products, and the further development of its services business unit. Nevertheless, this is not good enough information

This article was written by

Mario Silva
I like to invest thinking of the very long term applying the Value Investing strategies for my own investments and for my family's investments; I started a Youtube Channel in January 2022 (Value Investing Applied)  so, you can follow me if you want to know what are the stocks that I am looking at, and to know more and more information related to the Value Investing philosophy. I hold an MBA from IESE Business School (Barcelona, Spain), and Master in Finance from Universidad del Pacifico (Lima, Peru)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Mario Silva
Today, 3:01 PM
Just a typo in the formula; its "-" not "+":
To calculate Buffett's additional capital appreciation for 2026, we used the following formula:

Additional capital appreciation 2026 (respecting 2023) = Capital appreciation as of 2026 (respecting 2016) - Capital appreciation as of 2023 (respecting 2016)
A
Arthur Fisher
Today, 1:53 PM
Supporting your case is that as large investors age toward death, they hold more and more tightly to fewer and fewer stocks.
saltymogul profile picture
saltymogul
Today, 1:46 PM
Berkshire only 20% growth yoy. Just saying. Great growth stock but you leave a lot of money on the table.
