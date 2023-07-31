Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 12:37 PM ETPyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), PXSAP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.99K Followers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eddie Valentis - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Henry Williams - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Pyxis Tankers Conference Call to discuss the Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2023. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. Additionally, a live webcast of today’s conference call and an accompanying presentation is available on Pyxis Tankers website, which is www.pyxistankers.com. Hosting the call is Mr. Eddie Valentis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Tankers; and Mr. Henry Williams, Chief Financial Officer of the company. I would like to pass the floor to one of your speakers today, Mr. Eddie Valentis. Please go ahead, sir.

Eddie Valentis

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for results of the 3 months ended June 30, 2023. The Russia, Ukraine were continuously but the global energy markets and disrupt economic and strategic priorities as well as global relationships on trade restrictive monetary policies have resulted in slowing economic activity and most recently, lowering of installation within many moist countries.

In spite of this, the product tanker sector maintain solid chartering activity and high asset values. At Pyxis, we continue to successfully navigate through these uncertain times, and we are pleased to report good operating and financial results for the most recent period. Before starting, please let me draw your attention to some important notifications on Slide 2 that we recommend including our presentation today, which will include forward-looking statements. Thank you. Turning to Slide 3.

Our most recent quarterly results reflected set financial performance on revenues, operating cost growth and profitability despite operating [indiscernible] vessels as a result of the 14 year old Pyxis Malou in late March. In the second quarter ended

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.