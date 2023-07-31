Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
If I Could Only Own 7 REITs, It Would Be These

Jul. 31, 2023
Austin Rogers
Summary

  • I own 18 individual REITs and believe that all of them are great real estate businesses with strong growth prospects.
  • I'd argue that diversification is not the main goal of owning multiple REITs, but rather conviction in each individual company.
  • That said, if I could only own a handful of REITs, there are some truly top-tier, best-in-class names that I could narrow it down to if I had to.
  • I highlight the 7 REITs that I would choose if I could only own that many, articulating what gives them unique qualities and competitive advantages.
I own a lot of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). As of the end of July, I own 18 individual REITs.

Some would say that 18 REITs is too many -- that I would still be able to achieve all the benefits

Comments (8)

Dennis O profile picture
Dennis O
Today, 3:19 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.01K)
I own 25 and I may swap out for other Reit’s in that sector but I feel comfortable with my positions. That is the one thing that I really like about Reits is the fact that I can get great diversification with in one sector, like having sub sectors within. For instance I own a number of Net Leases and Healthcare. No way would one position work for me. Also I do have one rule I try to stick to and that is I will not buy unless my distributions on base stock is at least the 4/5% . I really prefer 6/7% which is hard to achieve on base unless the market is way down. However my real love is CEF’s which I have some 40+. I maintain around 120 positions and it’s not a big deal if you build up over a number of years. Kind of like having really large families, it’s OK until you start forgetting your kids names 😂. Life is Good-Dennis
k
kgerickson
Today, 3:07 PM
Comments (907)
Long VICI and CCI. ADC has a pfd issue (ADC-A) that I picked up recently at a 6.2% yield and upside if rates decline. Takes some patience to get in around 17+. Don't really like the WPC yield and very little distribution growth profile. May sell some 65 Puts if it gets there. Good luck.
S
Signup22
Today, 2:35 PM
Comments (1.12K)
No O!? Blasphemy!

Jokes aside its a decent list. I hold O, WPC and ADC. Have been in and out of both MAA and VICI. I prefer the more traditional triple net REITs as my long term core REIT holdings.
S
Sound Investor
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (1.99K)
Here's another idea, EQC. Cashed up Sam Zell vehicle (now run by Zell's right hand man, David Hefland, after Zell's passing) looking to do a purchase of (likely) industrial assets. These guys are very disciplined buyers who will wait for a fat pitch. The cash portfolio generates enough interest to pay while you wait (although expenses are much too high for now). This is kind of like an open ended SPAC which will either: a) make a big purchase, b) slowly buy back shares, c) self tender for a go private
D
DadRuss72
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (1.02K)
The thing all of those have in common is they are very disciplined it what they each do respectively. They don’t stray. Good article.
A
Arimnestos
Today, 2:09 PM
Premium
Comments (2.18K)
Three NNN names makes no sense when limiting to just 7 names. Took a small ADC position this AM; my only NNN name. MAA and EGP are both good names, but IMO, just complementary to larger postions in AVB and PLD, for example. No interest in ARE unless it gets cheaper. And, while I have a small position in CCI, I would take AMT in the space first.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 2:08 PM
Premium
Comments (10.56K)
Nicely done
Long Vici, Wpc , Epr ahd Spg
Will add Adc -$63
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 1:51 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.59K)
Love VICI and ADC. Hold both. All great picks but surprised O didn't make the list.
