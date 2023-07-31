Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 12:50 PM ETCamtek Ltd. (CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenny Green - IR

Rafi Amit - CEO

Moshe Eisenberg - CFO

Ramy Langer - COO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Chin - Stifel

Charles Shi - Needham

Tom O'Malley - Barclays

Craig Ellis - B. Riley

Gus Richard - Northland Gus

Vedvati Shrotre - Jefferies

Alon Last - Meitav

Kenny Green

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome all of you to Camtek's Results Zoom Webinar. My name is Kenny Green, and I'm part of the Investor Relations team at Camtek. All participants, other than the presenters are currently muted. Following the formal presentation, I will provide some instructions for participating in the live question-and-answer session. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded and the recording will be available on Camtek's website from tomorrow. You should have all received by now the company's press release, if not, please view it on the company's website.

With me today on the call, we have Mr. Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO; Mr. Moshe Eisenberg, Camtek's CFO; and Mr. Ramy Langer, Camtek's COO. Rafi will open by providing an overview of Camtek's results and discuss recent market trends. Moshe will then summarize the financial results of the quarter. Following that, Rafi, Moshe and Ramy will be available to take your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain information provided on this call are internal company estimates, unless otherwise specified. This call also may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. Statements on this call are made as of today and the company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained whether as a result of new information, future

