Investment Thesis

After a still impressive quarter, I wanted to take a look at Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to see what the company is going to do in the future to stay relevant and how the world population is evolving, and whether it is becoming healthier over time. The company is still making a lot of its revenues from traditional tobacco consumption, however, efforts of a "smoke-free future" seem to be paying off and are creating a decent revenue stream, coupled with strong financial health, and morality aside, I think the company is a good buy at these levels.

Outlook

The company started its efforts for alternatives to regular cigarettes a good few years ago with its “Foundation for a Smoke-Free World”, which I believe was conceived during the time the company’s revenues started to go down back in around FY14. The company must have noticed that people are becoming more health conscious and are turning away from smoking in general. The WHO, although in a little outdated report, found that tobacco use has been coming down, especially in females, while males have started to drop also but at a much slower rate. The company had to do something, so it started to invest in cigarette alternatives, which supposedly are much better for your health.

The company looks to become 50% smoke-free in terms of revenues, which to me only means that the segment is going to grow to around $20B in revenue in the next couple of years while maintaining around $20B in the combustible product category also, so PMI is going to be a $40B business by 2025, give or take $2B.

I think the company is very smart in becoming more health conscious because it needs to adapt to the ever-changing consumer, and the acquisition of Swedish Match and other smokeless tobacco products is fueling another significant revenue stream. According to the latest transcript, products like ZYN and IQOS ILUMA are growing at an exceptional rate. What also helps these products in my view is the warning labels on them do not have the same shocking message and are not accompanied by a gruesome picture, instead, the product itself, for example, IQOS has nice packaging that comes without a warning, but the tobacco itself would come with a warning that says something like “warning nicotine is addictive” instead of “smoking kills”.

The price hikes are the best way to get people to limit their smoking habit or completely stop smoking, however, a 10% increase in prices leads to around a 3%-5% reduction in overall consumption, which tells me that companies like PMI are still making more profits even if some people quit. It is hard to quit smoking so an increase in prices will drive margins up for PMI.

Philip Morris makes around $21B in revenue from the standard cigarette business, while alternatives have started to gain traction and account for another $10B in revenue as of the latest fiscal year. It looks like the marketing team has done a really good job of promoting a future without smoke that created $10B of revenue that wouldn't have been there a decade ago.

In summary, I think PM will continue to make billions of dollars in the future because it is not sitting around and waiting to be outdated, instead, it is innovating to stay an everyday product for billions of people around the world, by becoming “healthier” according to their own research, which I would take with a grain of salt.

Risks

We do not know if smokeless tobacco products are much healthier than standard cigarettes because these have not been around for decades. We don’t have enough information to conclude that they are healthier. The company on its website has a presentation that shows how much healthier the alternatives are, however, the research is made of self-interest, and I would take it with a grain of salt.

People could become much healthier in the next decade, which will see company revenues plummet and that is a big problem. The whole thesis would change, and the company would need to be reassessed.

Continual pressure from organizations will lead to more controversies, which will affect the company’s reputation and in turn will lead to its share price underperforming over a longer period.

Financials

As of Q2 ’23, the company had $3.5B in cash against a whopping $41.4B in long-term debt. This may seem like the company has a little bit too much debt and many investors would stop right there and look for an alternative investment, however, I think debt is not inherently bad if the company manages it well. The company’s interest coverage ratio as of FY22 stood at around 20x, meaning that EBIT can pay off interest expense on debt 20 times over. For reference, a healthy coverage ratio is 2x, so PM has no insolvency risk in my opinion.

Interest Coverage Ratio (Author)

The company’s current ratio is under my minimum of 1.5- 2.0 and is at around .72 as of FY22. The ratio is low because of short-term debt ballooning to $8.2B from $3B a year before. I don’t think this is an issue because the company has been over 1 before and I think it will be back above 1 in no time.

Current Ratio (Author)

PM’s ROA is very healthy which means that the management can utilize the company's assets efficiently, however, ROE is not positive as of FY22 and I'd like it to be around 15% at least. I could see this changing in FY23, but we will have to wait and see what happens.

ROA and ROE (Author)

I was also very surprised by how high the return on invested capital is for PM. Granted, it has come down from FY21 highs, however, it is still at around 25%, which tells me that the company has a strong competitive advantage and a decent moat.

ROIC (Author)

Overall, I see a really strong company financially, with a decent moat and competitive advantage, and a company that is not going to go out of business anytime soon.

Valuation

I will approach valuation with a conservative mindset to have more margin of safety. For the base case, I went with 4.35% revenue growth over the next decade, for the optimistic case, I went with 8.15%, while for the conservative case, I went with 2.35%. I think the company will be able to grow its revenues by more than 4% given the success of its smoke-free tobacco products that are gaining traction in Europe.

In terms of margins, I went with a 200bps improvement on gross and operating margins, which will bring net margins from 28% in FY22 to around 33% by FY32. I believe margins are already healthy, but I could see small improvements over the longer term.

To be on an even safer side, I will add a 25% margin of safety to the intrinsic value calculation. With that said Philip Morris seems to be slightly undervalued with around a 7% upside from its current valuation.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

Morality aside, the company seems very profitable and if the smokeless tobacco products do turn out to be a healthier alternative, PM will continue to make billions in profits yearly. The company operates very efficiently and has a strong moat and very good competitive advantage along with strong financials and very strong free cash flow.

In my opinion, it is a buy at these levels for the long-term investor and I would say the intrinsic value is on the lower side because of my conservative assumptions, and I think the company is worth a little bit more than I modeled. The company also pays a very nice dividend, currently sitting at around 5%, with a payout ratio of 86%, so I wouldn’t expect much growth for now unless earnings go up significantly in the future.