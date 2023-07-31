Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Greystone Capital - Basic-Fit: Trading At Cheap Absolute And Relative Valuations

Jul. 31, 2023 1:15 PM ETBasic-Fit N.V. (BSFFF)
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.67K Followers

Summary

  • Basic-Fit is the largest fitness operator in Europe with strong unit economics and low-cost leadership.
  • Analysts' perceptions of BSFFF have caused share price fluctuations, but the stock is up 30% YTD.
  • Basic-Fit's growth strategy remains intact, with memberships growing, new clubs being built, and competitors struggling.

Basic-Fit Gym At Diemen The Netherlands

Robert vt Hoenderdaal

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Basic-Fit (OTCPK:BSFFF)

Basic-Fit is our gym business and the largest fitness operator in Europe, that, similar to RICK, sports outstanding unit economics on its mature club base, along with very strong

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.67K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.