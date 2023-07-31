Stock photo and footage/iStock via Getty Images

APi Group ( NYSE: APG

APG is the largest business we own, by far. The company has over ten analysts and is included in various indices. A large value shop, along with Vanguard and Blackrock own 30% of shares outstanding. Not quite off the beaten path. Yet I believe there are a number of dynamics including the management team, various business segments and APG’s route to going public that have served as an overhang to the business quality, where aspects of the company’s competitive strengths and growth runway remain unappreciated.

I would call APG our fire safety business, which has been around for a long time. In fact, there are not many 75-year-old businesses. There are not many businesses whose services are considered a requirement (statutorily mandated) for their end customers. There are not many businesses whose leadership, during a transition period, hand-picked the buying party in order to preserve the company’s culture and employee base. There are not many businesses whose Chairman has a positive decades long track record of capital allocation and operating expertise. If you find a business that contains the above elements, it usually can’t be purchased for a fair price.

APG fits the above description (surprise) and I believe there remains significant upside as the market comes to better understand the strength of the business, the company continues to integrate a large – and very accretive – acquisition from 2021, and as they continue to pay down debt. APG will also perform well during any adverse economic periods as they have in the past, and since the business is mistakenly viewed as levered to new construction, I think strong performance over time will shine through.

APG went public via SPAC, has few pure public comps, and has some non-believers when it comes to management. Separating the company’s Specialty Services business from Safety Services (Fire Safety) would go a long way toward simplifying the story (although in my view it’s quite simple). Outside of that, with continued execution, the market will start to recognize both the strength and attractiveness of APG’s business, as well as the potential for increased cash flow generation moving forward. If management is to be taken seriously about their cash flow guidance, APG is trading for less than 10x EBITDA looking out a few years. I like our chances to do well owning this business over time.

