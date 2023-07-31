Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PDI: The Income Investor's Bet To Play Powell's Soft Landing Campaign

Jul. 31, 2023 2:27 PM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)SCHD4 Comments
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.91K Followers

Summary

  • 2-year treasuries have a YTM of 4.9% and 10-year treasuries have a YTM of 3.96%, making them attractive compared to previous years and income-focused equities.
  • The 10-year treasury yield is now higher than the dividend benchmark for income-focused equities, suggesting investors should consider shifting to fixed income.
  • In the world of fixed income, PIMCO's Dynamic Income Fund offers a ~14% annual dividend yield, making it an appealing option for investors.
  • PDI is my pick for playing a potential soft landing narrative due to attractive bonds and diversified risk-on exposure, as I expect credit spread compression and NAV growth.

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Presently, 2-year treasuries are being offered at a yield to maturity (YTM) of 4.9%, whereas 10-year treasuries are enticing investors with a YTM of 3.96%. These YTM figures are very attractive, in my opinion, especially when compared to the yields offered a few years ago (temporal

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.91K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

S
Sane Man
Today, 3:09 PM
Premium
Comments (1.03K)
PDI to the best of my knowledge has not cut in recent years. I know Pimco’s PTY-PFN did cut a couple of years ago. Odd that the author starts out with US treasury comparisons to bolster his take that fixed income is better positioned for higher less risky returns than stocks but then later posts that PDI has zero exposure to Treasuries. Under that scenario, at the minimum, I would have liked to see other CEF options that do have some Treasury exposure compared with PDI.
m
madm002
Today, 2:32 PM
Premium
Comments (23)
Seems like everyone is betting (hoping for) a soft landing. I owned this fund when things went sideways a few years ago, and they cut the divvy. I would like to jump back in but..... not sure I want to risk the soft landing scenario as it would likely hit the rest of my portfolio hard as well, and I look at the fixed income side of my portfolio as well, fixed....
82ndVet profile picture
82ndVet
Today, 2:47 PM
Premium
Comments (370)
@madm002 What year was the PDI divided cut? I’ve owned for 6 years and it hasn’t been reduced in that time. I do admit that NAV is lower than when I first started a position. I hold in my tIRA so I use the monthly dividend to add to positions in other equities. I thought the dividend might have been reduced when PIMCO merged PDI with a couple other funds…but so far that hasn’t happened. Have a great day
t
thefanman
Today, 3:14 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1)
@madm002 PDI has never cut the distribution in the 11 years of it's existence. They've raised twice but that was quite some time ago.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.