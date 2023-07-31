Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Costamare A Buy Or A Sell After Its 22% Post-Earnings Rally?

Jul. 31, 2023 2:00 AM ETCostamare Inc. (CMRE)
Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Costamare surged 22% after posting strong Q2 results, driven by robust revenues and earnings, share buybacks, and the stock's undervaluation.
  • The containership segment continues to provide high-margin cash flows, while the CBI platform and the owned dry bulk vessels show potential for earnings growth.
  • I continue to view Costamare's stock as undervalued, which, coupled with the company's strong liquidity position, justifies my urge to keep holding the stock.
Black cargo ship

InfinitumProdux

Some Context

In early July, I shared an analysis explaining why selling Costamare's (NYSE:CMRE) preferred shares to buy the company's common stock offered a considerably more appealing risk/reward ratio.

The preferreds were (and are) trading near par values, leaving no room for

This article was written by

Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
7.53K Followers
One-Stop Shop For Ideas & Portfolios, Covering All Asset-Classes & Sectors

Hi there!

I hold a BSc in Banking and Finance. Here, on Seeking Alpha, I cover a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

Currently contributing as Promoting Author to the "Wheel of Fortune" marketplace.

Feel free to contact me at any time, and follow me here on S.A. for regular content and updates!

Happy investing!

Nick


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

C
Cxb16544
Today, 2:53 PM
Premium
Comments (208)
Nice damn article. I rarely take advice, but I dumped all my preferreds ( nice profit) I’ve owned them for years. I bought them when they were persona non grata. I loaded up on the common under 10. And will continue to hold. The preferreds seem range bound. Keep up the nice work…
Thewaltzy profile picture
Thewaltzy
Today, 2:27 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (6.99K)
I think you should give them credit for the bulk derivative gain. But CMRE certainly remains a buy.
Thanks for the article! Best!
