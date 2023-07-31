Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pearson Plc (PSO) Q2 2023 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 1:33 PM ETPearson plc (PSO), PSORF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139K Followers

Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Bird - Chief Executive Officer

Sally Johnson - Chief Financial Officer

Tony Prentice - Chief Product Officer and Co-President of Direct to Consumer

Joanne Russell - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Walker - Credit Suisse

Nick Dempsey - Barclays Capital

Adam Berlin - UBS

Tom Singlehurst - Citigroup

James Tate - Goldman Sachs

Luke Holbrook - Morgan Stanley

Benjamin Yokyong-Zoega - Credit Suisse

Operator

Hello. Good morning. Many thanks for joining us both live here in person and online for our 2023 interims presentation. The video you've just seen highlights some of our amazing talent and innovative products that have helped drive the company to deliver excellent H1 results, with 6% revenue growth and 44% profit growth to £250 million, the highest we've seen for at least the last 10 years.

Importantly, we've also improved margins, reflecting the benefits from our cost efficiency program as we deliver on the commitment we made 12 months ago. This progress means we're confident in our group guidance for both full year 2023 and the medium term.

The products you saw in the video are all part of this growth story. The Pearson Test of English helped our English language division grow 44%. Faethm contributed to Workforce Skills revenue growth of 9%. Assessment & Qualifications led by Pearson VUE grew 7% and improvements in our higher education products grew adoption retention rates this year, and Pearson+ delivered 938,000 paid subscriptions, a threefold increase over last year, with registered users growing to 4.7 million.

This growth was supported by our proprietary IP, vast datasets and AI, but more on that later.

To touch on some of the highlights in the first half. The demand

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.