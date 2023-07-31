Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OPKO Health: Improving Profitability Should Drive Shares Forward Post Q2 Earnings

Jul. 31, 2023 2:19 PM ETOPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.63K Followers

Summary

  • OPKO Health stock has bounced back since February but remains down over 11% since last year.
  • OPK stock's rally in recent months has been supported by strong buying volume and positive earnings revisions.
  • The company's collaboration with Merck and potential milestone payments contribute to its growth potential.

Vaccine for a senior

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

OPKO Health Overview

We wrote about OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in September of last year when we assessed whether the company's strong potential could be realized. Although the stock has bounced back very

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.63K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.