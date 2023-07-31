Kristian1108

Boeing (NYSE:BA) reported first quarter earnings before the opening bell on the 26th of July. In November 2022, I marked the stock a strong buy and since then the stock price performance with a 52.3% return compared to the S&P 500 returning “only” 23.2%. While I have a buy rating on the stock, it remains important to keep an eye on the fundamentals as we do anticipate significant improvement in the fundamental performance but we also need to keep in mind how much of it is already priced in or should reasonably be priced in at this point. In this report, I will be going through the second quarter results segment by segment and see how those compare to my expectations.

Boeing Beats Analyst Consensus

Boeing

Analysts estimated $18.57 billion in sales and core earnings per share of negative $0.89. Boeing reported revenues of $19.75 billion beating expectations on top and bottom line. The story for Boeing basically is that demand for airplanes is high, but the ability to increase production is somewhat limited due to the current supply chain environment while on the defense segment, we continue to see cost overruns offset by strong demand for aftermarket services and spares. So, against that backdrop that is not at all positive in all segments, Boeing needs to perform.

A Discussion Of The Boeing Q2 2023 Financial Results

Boeing

During the quarter, Boeing saw deliveries increase by 12% and a 41% improvement in revenues demonstrating a better delivery mix as the Boeing 787 is back in the delivery mix while operating margins improved by 12.2 percentage points, which primarily reflects improved Boeing 737 MAX deliveries on which Boeing can still recognize high profits. Revenues of $8.84 billion were $22.5 million better than expected, and overall, the reported revenues seem to indicate that pricing on the Boeing 737 MAX is improving.

Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes loss of $383 million was steeper compared to last year and around $30 million worse than I had expected due to higher R&D costs and higher abnormal production costs.

The good news for investors was that Boeing maintains its delivery outlook for 400-450 Boeing 737 aircraft this year, which is in line with my expectation as the potential shortfall in 2023 deliveries is encapsulated in that range and mapped at 40 deliveries per month, the delivery outlook already was padded. The issue that was found on the Boeing 737 MAX requires days per plane to be fixed during assembly but weeks if the airplane is already assembled, but since May, Boeing is delivering conforming airplanes from the production line while inspections and rework is being done on the Boeing 737 MAX jets in inventory.

Another positive is that the plan to rate production from 31 airplanes per month currently to 38 per month on the Boeing 737 program is still in the planning for this year which has an annualized $4.4 billion contribution to revenues. That transition is already occurring while Boeing continues to aim for a production rate to 5 airplanes per month on the Boeing 787 program by the end of the year from four currently. On the Boeing 777X program, the estimate for abnormal production costs has come down by $500 million as production is expected to recommence sooner than anticipated earlier. During the release of the June order and delivery numbers, we already saw some signs of that as we saw some backlog changes for the Boeing 777X which I flagged as an indication that there were some talks ongoing as Boeing tries to fill its production schedule.

Boeing 737 MAX inventory reduced from 250 to 220 in the first six months of the year while inventory for the Boeing 787 reduces by 15 units to 85. It is not an extremely fast burn-off of the inventory, but burning off that inventory is of importance to achieve a healthier balance sheet.

For the full year, Boeing maintains its guidance for 400-450 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries and 70 to 80 Boeing 787 deliveries.

Boeing

Where Boeing did significantly better than expected, once again, is in the services segment driven by favorable mix and continued strength in commercial volume services growth as globally utilization of airplanes improves. Normally, this is a business that I have mapped at $4.5 billion with a 15% margin, so Boeing beat expectations on both with $246 million higher revenues and $181 million or $0.30 per share higher than expected profits. I'd say that Boeing's increased focus on services that started years ago is paying off for the company as it currently is the only profitable segment as Boeing ramps up commercial aircraft deliveries and faces headwinds on fixed price contracts and engineering and supply chain challenges on the Defense segment.

Boeing

Boeing Defense, Space & Security really remains the weak segment for Boeing. The company is working its way through fixed cost programs where Boeing took the financial risk to win key contracts and that is now backfiring on challenging developments and higher input costs. I had this segment modeled as a $6.25 billion revenue business with no margin in a scenario with no additional cost growth. However, there was additional cost growth. Next to missing revenues by $83 million, Boeing saw Commercial Crew program cost growing by $257 million, $189 million on the T-7A Red Hawk and $68 million on the MQ-25 due to schedule delays confirming that absent of cost growth this is a zero margin business for the time being.

In 2020, I published a report that Boeing’s engineering crisis started a long time ago as the company was unable to balance schedule, production and engineering leading to significant cost and timeline overruns. The BDS segment is demonstrating this perfectly in the negative sense of the word.

Boeing

Having analyst estimates is nice, but a recurring element I see when comparing analyst estimates with the actual underlying business and performances it seems that on many occasions there is no realistic connect with the information available and the typical frame of operations for the businesses. So, investors should be extremely aware that not every miss is to be blamed on a company but can also be driven by analysts having unrealistic expectations or not adjusting estimates based on the latest information available. Similarly, beats can also be caused by analysts being too pessimistic. So, solely looking at in a binary beat/miss way is not quite informative.

I put revenues for each segment as well as margins expectations and I was expecting $19.62 billion in revenues. So, Boeing beat my expectations by $130 million which was driven by higher than anticipated revenues for Boeing Global Services, partially offset by lower revenues in the defense segment. Overall, I was expecting a core loss per share of $0.70, so Boeing actually did miss my expectations. This was driven by a $0.05 per share miss in BCA, $0.87 per share miss in BDS offset by a $0.30 beat in BGS and a $0.52 beat in other income and tax benefits for a $0.10-$0.11 per share miss in GAAP earnings and $0.01 per share higher adjustments.

Overall results were mixed. Revenues at the Commercial Airplanes unit were in line with expectations. The services unit beat expectations on top and bottom line, but the Defense segment showed higher than expected revenues but was once again plagued by cost overruns. So, it's a mixed picture that we see at Boeing with negatives as well as positives.

Boeing reaffirmed its outlook with a free cash flow guidance for $3 billion to $5 billion this year, so I won't go into detail on that other than noting that the fact that the guidance has not changed for cash flow or delivery numbers likely should be seen as evidence that Boeing's delivery target included significant padding against any occurrence of new issues.

Boeing Reduces Debt, Generates $2.6 Billion In Free Cash Flow

Boeing

What I previously was not extremely keen on was that while Boeing's cash position was improving, its debt balance was not while it could reduce debt and take out some interest costs. Finally, in Q1 we saw that debt reduction occurring and that continued in the second quarter. Cash and marketable securities reduced by $1 billion. That consisted of the positive free cash flow of $2.6 billion, $3.1 billion in debt reduction and the remainder applied to interest payments. The improved cash generation was in part driven by strong order inflow that drove downpayment on signing as well as improved delivery volumes. Net debt improved from $40.6 billion to $38.5 billion.

What Is Boeing Stock Worth?

Assessing the earnings in the different segments of Boeing is quite a challenge given the different dynamics and also the significant differences in business performances across those segments. Putting a price target on Boeing stock is equally challenging. In November 2022, I put a $240 price target on BA stock and at the time of writing Boeing has more or less reached that target trading at $238.69.

As Boeing works its way through increasing its cash flow and deleveraging its balance sheet, it is interesting to have a look at the balance sheet in combination with expected results. I am inclined to value Boeing based on the industry multiple for the simple reason that Boeing is one of the biggest aerospace companies in the world and its current median EV-EBITDA also carries the crisis years which I think are not a relevant base for future projection. Valuing Boeing stock in line with the industry, I conclude that based on 2023 and 2024 projected results there is no upside to the stock but I also note that this is a longer-term play with management having set targets in the 2025-2026 timeframe. With that timeframe in mind, we would get to a price target of $266.92 representing around 12% upside. That is not huge, but we should note that the market has started to value Boeing’s earnings in the years ahead since the day management hosted the Investor Day. So, those that analyzed the projections and positioned accordingly have already secured a solid entry point. Boeing stock is one of those names that might never really get into the “fair price to buy” territory due to the long-term upward trajectory of its core end market.

Positive Boeing News

For Boeing, challenges will remain as the ramp-up trajectory is unpredictable but the company seems to be increasingly more confident it can achieve the targeted ramp-up path with an increase in production on the Boeing 737 MAX program to 38 per month later this year and 42 aircraft per month after that while on the Boeing 787 program, the rate will go to 5 per month later this year. And the target seems to be to eventually produce airplanes at a rate of 10 airplanes per month or higher while on the Boeing 777X abnormal production costs will be $500 million lower than expected. Furthermore, we also are seeing some positives in China with 90% of the MAX fleet having returned to service at the time Boeing reported earnings and our most recent analysis on the fleet status shows an even higher percentage. Boeing has also successfully remarketed 55 out of 140 Boeing 737 MAX jets originally manufactured for China. Most likely, the Air India order included aircraft that were initially built for China. We are seeing some positives in the Chinese market space, but it is also good to see Boeing not fully relying to sell all jets to China and seek an acceleration via the remarketing path.

Boeing: Hold For Now, Buy For The Longer Term

Boeing’s Q2 2023 results were mixed, we see strong performance in the services segment driven by high aftermarket demand for commercial aerospace and strong government services demand while Boeing Commercial Airplanes is performing more or less in line with expectations and Boeing’s Defense business keeps disappointing even with expectations set very low. The result is that some of the recovery is actually masked when we look at the consolidated results. Nevertheless, we saw strong free cash flow and the debt reduction and net debt is a key indicator that I focus on and those are trending nicely.

Whether Boeing is a buy or not depends on your timeline for investment. If you want a fundamentally driven upside for this year or next year, buying Boeing stock is not for you. However, aligning yourself with the timeline that management has set targets for provides some upside. Admittedly, 12% upside is not a lot but the remaining upside towards the 2025-2026 targets is limited for the simple reason that Boeing stock already did surge and rewarded investors who positioned early.