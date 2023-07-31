Hector Vivas/Getty Images Entertainment

A lot has been said about media companies and the Flywheel effect, particularly Disney's ability to monetize its content through theme parks and consumer products. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) itself is attempting to create a similar effect in ad sales by having all parts of the business work together to drive up revenue. CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said this at a recent investor conference:

We already have enormous monthly active users on Bleacher Report. House of Highlights is a key brand. Also on the news side, by the way, with CNN.com, that's sometimes overlooked, hundreds of millions of people interact with the CNN brand globally on a regular basis. So they're definitely part of it. Specifically from an ad sales perspective, it's important that we're able to integrate those audiences and go to the market with a complete coverage, being able to serve whatever our advertising partners need.

What seems to be a more successful endeavor for WBD however is what I call the inverted flywheel, it's essentially a flywheel competitive advantage that reduces cost primarily rather than generate revenue. I could have simply called it a flywheel but what's the fun in that. Now this advantage won't be on display in Q2, quite the contrary as costs for marketing MAX, The Flash, and Barbie will be recognized without virtually any revenue in return. But it's set to be on full display in Q3, when the revenue associated with that spend will be recognized, particularly by the studio unit.

How the Inverted Flywheel Works for WBD

How the inverted flywheel works for WBD (Created by author with paint)

In his pioneering book on internet marketing, Seth Godin argued in Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends and Friends into Customers that the internet will signal the end of interruption marketing. No longer will advertisers interrupt the user experience to promote their product or service, it will simply become part of the experience. This has certainly come true as evident by almost every YouTube channel and social media influencer.

WBD took this to another level, not just making advertising part of the experience, but turning it into the product in many ways. It leveraged its media conglomerate status to turn one division's cost into another division's revenue. For example, building a real Barbie Dreamhouse is marketing spend for the Studio business. But it can also be an idea for a show on HGTV, creating revenue.

The company simply blurred the lines between marketing and content, creating advertising that doesn't target the end consumer directly, but content creators, who then go out and create their own content about the WBD product, creating much bigger buzz and higher ROI on marketing dollar. So in the previous example, the marketing spend not only was used as an idea to generate revenue for HGTV, but it also became content created by the various social media and earned media channels, allowing the company to advertise more for free. And as the company markets its product in a way appealing to content creators (whether traditional or new media), more want to partner and the original product (in this case Barbie) explodes for very little initial marketing by WBD.

President of WBD marketing Josh Goldstine hinted at this in a recent article:

The reason that people have been speculating such high (marketing spend) numbers is because the campaign became so ubiquitous and was everywhere, and people thought we paid for that. Everyone started wearing pink. All these outside brands came and wanted to partner with us. But that wasn’t because we spent so much more than a normal movie. It’s because the movie spoke to the culture.

An article from Insider about the movie's marketing also highlighted how the strategy drives partnerships that essentially create free advertising:

"All of the marketing that's being done on those inline skates is coming out of the inline skates budget. That's not part of the movie budget and that will apply across every single partnership they're doing," Shapiro added. "That's all coming out of the marketing budgets of those individual brands."

What does that mean for investors? I don't think it necessarily means higher profits or revenues in absolute terms, but it should mean higher margins. This will be a crucial advantage as legacy media companies are looking to transform their business away from cable. Being able to deliver higher margin revenue-dollars will be an important advantage in the streaming wars. There is a lot of focus on the high content costs in streaming, but marketing spend and SG&A is equally high; it was 27% of DTC revenue for WBD. Other legacy media companies don't break out their SG&A spend for DTC, but their margin is already worse than WBD. As for Netflix? SG&A is around 11% of revenue. That means controlling costs is an important lever in catching up to Netflix.

Obviously, Barbie's marketing success isn't easily replicable, but the company is certainly working on a smarter marketing approach. Here is David Zaslav from the most recent earnings call:

When we talk about a marketing campaign, one of the things to bear in mind is we are using our platforms now. That wasn’t happening in – we are really hyper focused. As I have said, on many nights now, we are getting 48%, 45%, close to 50% of all viewership, broadcast, cable. On any given night, we have 25% to 30% of viewership on the platform. And using that, using Bleacher and House of Highlights, which has a very young demo, using cnn.com. So, yes, we are – the campaigns are bigger. But we are one company, and so the ability to promote on HBO and our own platforms is a big savings. It’s a big savings for us internationally, and we are deploying it.

There are also signs the company is trying to apply that approach to more of its content. Here is an excerpt from reporting by Variety on marketing for Shark Week:

Warner Bros. Discovery has been airing or promoting Shark Week content across all of its networks, including TBS, TNT, TruTV, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, CNN, Travel Channel, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, Science Channel, ID and TCM. That mix of promotional fare has included a shark movie marathon on TCM, a Shark Week-themed cage match on TBS’s AEW: Dynamite... Momoa’s appearance throughout Shark Week is itself an ad for the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The results seemed positive as Shark Week was viewed by 5.3 million, its biggest audience in three years. Here is President of Discovery Networks Howard Lee commenting on the results:

We were able to harness the strength of the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio to cross promote Shark Week and now, with double-digit gains throughout the week, it is the highest-rated in three years – with every night outperforming a year ago...It’s a powerful example of how we can use our platforms to showcase high-profile programming events. Also, our collaboration with host Jason Momoa, the fan-favorite actor and conservationist who guides viewers through each night of programming, ensured that our first night was a success and set the stage for the week’s strong performance.”

Valuation

Warner Bros. Discovery's stock is a highly contested affair among Seeking Alpha analysts recently, with four rating it a buy or higher and four rating it as a hold or lower.

It has been a rollercoaster of a stock, declining 65% since the announcement that Time Warner will merge with Discovery in May 2021. I held the stock since that date and kept adding to it until as recently as late last year.

My view on how to value the stock has evolved since then, however. Instead of trying to estimate the cash flows that can be extracted out of the cable business, I decided to assign the latter a 0 valuation, happily accepting any bump in valuation or market cap the division may give me in the future.

What remains are the studio and the DTC businesses, and I decided to use an EV/EBITDA approach to value them, as it's the most consistent with the information provided by management.

In Q1 of 2023, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $607 million for the studio and $50 million for the streaming unit. That's an annual run rate of $2.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA. With an enterprise value of $76.8 billion, the company is trading at 29.5x. Netflix is trading at an EV/EBITDA of 32x, which indicates there could be some merit in neglecting the cable business altogether.

As a result, I consider the stock fairly valued at the moment but with huge room for increasing EBITDA. May be even faster than Netflix can.

The WBD's Investor Checklist for Superior Shareholder Returns

WBD can be a $100 billion company with good execution (created by authors)

Establishing in the valuation section that the stock is currently fairly valued compared to Netflix, I don't anticipate meaningful expansion in the EV/EBITDA multiple. Instead, I believe shareholder value will be created from lowering debt and growing EBITDA.

The most obvious lever is managing the decline of the cable business. The first quarter saw the company's networks segment report adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 billion. Managing those cash flows to pay down debt will have immediate impact on the stock. The company jumped 7% in a day earlier this year when management announced they repaid some $1.5 billion in debt. I don't believe paying down debt will expand the EV/EBITDA multiple given Netflix's valuation, but it will grow the equity value of EV, all things remaining equal. Obviously managing those cash flows could mean managing costs, but it can also mean selling all or some cable assets to pay down debt if a suitable opportunity arises. I don't think this will happen however (and I think it shouldn't) given that cable assets help lower costs as well as generate their own EBITDA (see inverted flywheel above).

The second lever for increasing EBTIDA will come from the studio business and will involve increasing content sales, growing the gaming, and increasing theatrical output. Discussing this part in detail might need its own article and management has alluded to their plans to turnaround the unit on many earning calls.

In the first quarter of this year, the company released four movies in theaters that reportedly cost $232 million to produce and grossed $520.3 million by my count. As the company enhances its learnings on its one-company marketing strategy, investors need to keep their eyes on the company's plans to increase the number of theatrical releases, which could be a big boost to EBITDA. 2025 will be the big test of that as the new DC movies start rolling out. I anticipate by then that the company will improve the $130 million box office sales per movie reported in Q1. Even after the pandemic, studios don't struggle to produce movies that gross $300 million at the global box office, and WBD by 2025 should have learned to market those movies consistently more effectively than peers. I estimate it wouldn't be impossible for the studio business increase its box office sales to $1-$1.2 billion per quarter (5 to 6 movies a quarter with Box Office gross similar to The Flash, the 14th-best performing movie this year)

Expanding games and building on the success of Hogwarts Legacy will also be an important avenue to growing studio EBITDA. Building a mobile gaming presence in particular will be an important part of expanding EBITDA. Activision Blizzard's King unit (Candy Crush) is very often the company's most profitable segment, consistently producing operating margins in the mid 30s. Growing that business is something investors must follow, in addition to the progress made on AAA games, which share the economic characteristics of Box Office movies. For all its viral success, Hogwarts Legacy is set to outsell Barbie in sales after their first respective 12 days, with the former selling $1 billion in retail sales. Barbie is currently a third of that in seven days.

Content sales is also an important component of growing studio EBITDA, similar to marketing spend it's a way to turn costs into revenue by moving some of the content the company pays residuals for and generating some revenue from them.

Then the third lever on the DTC side, again this is a topic that could have its own article. I hold the opinion that growing EBITDA won't necessarily come from growing subscribers. Investors need to keep an eye on ARPU growth, particularly of international subscribers. Costs needn't grow at all from those reported in Q1 as well. Next quarter will be an exception given the cost associated with marketing Max rebrand. But going forward investors should keep a keen eye on DTC's SG&A, given it is very high as a percentage of revenue compared to what Netflix spends and the potential marketing advantages WBD can accrue.

All in all, I think EBITDA of the studio and DTC businesses can grow to $4 billion a year by 2026. That would be $1-1.2 billion in EBITDA coming from the DTC side, with the rest coming from the studio side. That could grow the EV to $130 billion, with debt representing $30 to $35 billion of that.

Risks

The EBITDA run rate I used was based on Q1 earnings. A limitation of that is that WBD has a cyclical business and not one quarter can be reflective of the business's future cash flows. Q1 however has historically been the company's weakest.

The second risk is that Netflix's valuation can contract sharply, lowering with it the potential return of WBD stock based on how I have come to price it.

A third risk is that the heavy debt load may force management into actions that don't favor long-term shareholder value creation, like selling key assets for example to meet debt obligations should there be a need to do that.

A fourth and final risk is that the company may fail to execute on its strategy for both business units, as both of them are turnaround jobs that carry execution risk.

Conclusion

I think WBD's inverted flywheel strategy has the potential to be a competitive advantage for the company as it pivots away from cable. By blurring the lines between marketing and content, WBD can create more engaging and immersive experiences that reach a wider audience. This could lead to lower marketing costs, and as a result higher EBITDA margin. The strategy is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to be very successful, as evident by Barbie's success.

The company seems currently fairly valued compared to Netflix on an EV/EBITDA basis. However, There is room to grow EBITDA by improving the economics of theatrical releases, paying down debt from cable assets, bridging the gap in streaming ARPU between international subs, and domestic ones. Those factors combined can bring the companies EBITDA from those 2 units to $4 billion by 2026. There are several risks to this thesis: first, Netflix's valuation could contract sharply. This would make WBD less attractive as an investment, as it would be valued more on a relative basis. Second, the company's debt load could force management to make short-sighted decisions. This could damage the company's long-term prospects. Finally, the company could fail to execute on its strategy.