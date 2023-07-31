Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China Is Precariously Sliding Into A Lost Decade

Jul. 31, 2023
Summary

  • Critics of China's economic model have been warning of an impending economic crisis for years, but these predictions have not materialised, leading to skepticism among investors.
  • Investors have been willing to overlook potential risks due to China's large population, growing middle class, modernising economy, and technological advancements.
  • Despite a deteriorating political environment and authoritarian economic policies, optimism remains high about China's economic growth, although some economists believe it may be sliding into stagnation.
  • Investors should reassess China's growth story and decide if the rewards are worth the risk. From our perspective, China not only looks like it is sliding into a period of stagnant economic growth but potentially a Lost Decade.

Storm clouds upon the Pudong Skyline in Shanghai China

wonry/iStock via Getty Images

Staunch critics of China's development model have been skeptical of the country's rise as an economic superpower for many years and for various reasons. However, repeated warnings of an impending economic crisis never materialised until the pandemic and

Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. ______________________________________________________Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Comments

Pompano Frog profile picture
Pompano Frog
Today, 4:52 PM
Comments (4.32K)
Dear Reader..

This is a very good rendition of what is taught at most American and European Universities in the Economics Department.

It is also based on economic models that don't work in the real world and explain why the U.S. and Europe have failed to raise the per capita income of the bottom half of their populations.

Demographics appear to be tied to economic change, (and they are a little), because the U.S. and Europe have no economic mechanisms to cope with change.

China is a copy..China is a copy of Japan's early post war development and Singapore and Taiwan and South Korea.

If you want a well written book on Asian Economic policy I recommend "Bad Samaritan's" by Ha-Joon Chang. He is a professor of economic development at Cambridge. It is free on the internet though I recommend getting the book on Amazon.

The U.S. has a GDP per capita of roughly $80,000.

China has a GDP per capita of roughly $12,000.

That is 15%. That is the equivalent ratio of Japan to the U.S. in the early 1950's.

I cheated a little here. The main focus of China's economic growth policies is to have an artificially low currency. Thus, if you went to China you would see a country which looked like it had a $24,000 per capita GDP. So that is 30% of U.S. GDP per capita and that is the equivalent of Japan in the early 1960's.

China has a savings/investment rate of roughly 40% of GDP. The economic planners have institutions and strategies to change their investment focus if necessary.

Yuan loans at Chinese banks are picking up every month. That is why the Chinese equity market is starting to move.

China has a valuation differential to the U.S. that is at 20 year lows. Typically, you can make money in those situations. Investing is about price/valuation.

S&P 4588, Nasdaq 14346, U.S. 3m 5.42%, U.S. 10 yr 3.96%

Shanghai Composite (SSEC) 3291, Hang Seng Enterprise Index (Chinese companies trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) (HSCE) 6899

China Shibor 3m 2.10%, China 10 yr 2.70%
