Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PHINIA: Highly Catalyzed Spin-Off At 3.5x EBITDA - 100%+ Upside

Jul. 31, 2023 3:48 PM ETPHINIA Inc. (PHIN)AXL, AZO, BWA, GTX, SMP
Wilcox Research profile picture
Wilcox Research
241 Followers

Summary

  • PHINIA, a manufacturer of fuel systems and aftermarket parts, is trading at a low valuation of 3.5x EV/EBITDA and a 20%+ free cash flow yield.
  • Closing half the valuation gap between PHIN and their peers would drive a material uplift in the stock.
  • Four major catalysts are expected to drive a rerating of PHIN's stock and generate 100%+ upside in the near-term.
  • The company's Fuel Systems division has pricing power and a mission-critical role in vehicle production, while the Aftermarket segment is economically resilient.

Bull and Bear Financial Strategies. Concept of stock market exchange or financial. 3d illustration of polygon bull and bear

duoogle

Investment Thesis

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) was spun off from BorgWarner (BWA) in early July as part of BWA's push to move away from their legacy ICE business and towards a more electric vehicle focused future. Mainstream narratives around

This article was written by

Wilcox Research profile picture
Wilcox Research
241 Followers
I am a growth at a reasonable price/value investor who enjoys stock research and analysis in my free time. I primarily cover companies with attractive free cash flow yields and opportunities for growth.In my analysis, I strive to identify what makes a business tick and how it will create value for shareholders going forward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHIN, AZO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.