Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

M/I Homes: No Margin Of Safety Even With Optimistic Scenarios

Jul. 31, 2023 3:53 PM ETM/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)1 Comment
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
463 Followers

Summary

  • M/I Homes Inc is a cyclical company with a 0.71 correlation between homes delivered and Housing Starts from 2005 to 2022.
  • M/I's revenue grew at an 8% CAGR over the past 70 years, driven partly by growth in house prices.
  • Valuation of M/I shows no margin of safety even under the most optimistic scenario, with concerns about poor financial position and low returns.
Aerial view of residential houses at autumn (october). American neighborhood, suburb. Real estate, drone shots, sunset, sunny morning, sunlight, from above

AlenaMozhjer

Investment thesis

From 2005 to 2022, there was a 0.71 correlation between the homes delivered by M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) (M/I) and Housing Starts. Housing Starts are cyclical making M/I a cyclical company.

M/I revenue grew at 8 % CAGR during the

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
463 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Bill-QFuzz profile picture
Bill-QFuzz
Today, 4:50 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (106)
I originally bought this for growth around 66, feels like a couple years ago, and then for value/growth between 37 an 42.

Really appreciate this writeup.

I have been needing to dig in again after this price change the last few months.
I've been considering it more lately and already trimmed. This is starting to feel like a sell for me based on the work you've done here, historical company valuation, and general economic picture. Probably time to take a win.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.