Brandywine: A Dividend Cut Is Possible, But Long Term Upside Remains

Jul. 31, 2023 3:57 PM ETBrandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
Summary

  • Brandywine Realty Trust is an office REIT with a majority of its portfolio in Philadelphia.
  • The company has struggled to increase occupancy after Covid, with occupancy at 89% in the most recent quarter.
  • BDN's dividend, which currently yields 15%, may be in danger and a potential cut could lead to a drop in the stock price.

Philadelphia skyline reflected on Schuylkill River at dusk, Pennsylvania

Vladone

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is an office REIT with the majority of its portfolio located in Philadelphia. The REIT owns properties that are considered traditional office properties in the sense that they're primarily leased to tenants such as financial, legal, and

This article was written by

Hey everyone and welcome to the Deep Value Explorer page! I am a business student with a passion for REIT. I've been interested in the topic for about 2 years and I would like to share my insights and findings with you here. With that, follow to find undervalued gems!Disclaimer - I am not a financial advisor and the information on my page is solely for illustrative purposes. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BDN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

