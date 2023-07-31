Vladone

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is an office REIT with the majority of its portfolio located in Philadelphia. The REIT owns properties that are considered traditional office properties in the sense that they're primarily leased to tenants such as financial, legal, and business services. This has been problematic for the company, and has to a large extent, in my opinion, caused the sell-off which resulted in shares trading at just $5 today.

Data by YCharts

I've written about BDN before, in my article here, highlighting the positives and arguing that the stock trades deeply below NAV and replacement costs. To this day I hold that view, but several data points in their most recent Q2 2023 results suggest that a dividend cut may be in the cards.

I always try to stay away from companies at risk of a cut, because it's almost never fully priced in and therefore often results in more pain ahead. The goal of the article today is to go over the earnings report and show you why I think the dividend, which yields a crazy 15%, may be in danger.

One of the main problems for Brandywine has been their failure to increase occupancy after Covid. With work-from-home still being the norm, the company has struggled to clear 90% occupancy for quite some time, posting 89% in the most recent quarter.

With occupancy being the main driver, it's important to look at leasing in detail. BDN highlights the fact that their Q2 leasing results have been 60% above Q1, which is great, but here's the thing.

Net absorption, which is the difference between lease expires and new leases (and can be seen in the bottom line of the table below) has been essentially zero, despite strong leasing. Sure, it's an improvement compared to two quarters of negative net absorption, but it's not what we would want to see in an ideal world.

BDN Presentation

Still, to give the company credit for their achievements, it's true that the leases signed during the second quarter were signed at significant 17.6% rent spreads. That's a big positive because it shows that the company is able to re-lease the space without providing rent discounts or excessive incentives to tenants, in my view.

Over the rest of the year, lease expiration should total just under half a million sft so if the leasing team keeps up the good work, they just might be able to cross the 90% occupancy hurdle and reach their target occupancy of 91-92%.

Beyond leasing, the company's balance sheet is not bad. The vast majority of their debt has a fixed interest rate which averages just above 5% and the maturities are reasonably spread. Still, the company will have to come up with $350 million by October 1, 2024.

BDN Presentation

The company does have a credit line available for $600 million but has virtually no cash. At the same time, the company is spending quite heavily on the development front, in an effort to increase their exposure to Life Sciences which are generally more immune to WFH.

BDN Presentation

My thinking is as follows. The company has little cash and currently pays out a $0.20 dividend out of their $0.29 per share FFO (payout ratio of 70%). That means they don't retain very much cash. At the same time, they need liquidity for their new development, to bring some of their old properties up to date to be able to attract tenants to increase occupancy and to prepare for a large debt repayment next year. They haven't cut the dividend yet, which means the stock now yields 15%. Realistically, the market is not giving the stock any credit for the high dividend I think, likely because it expects it to get cut eventually. That's why I think the management might as well go ahead and cut the dividend.

As I've said before, a dividend cut will likely lead to a drop in stock price, but BDN currently trades so far below NAV that a sell is not an option. Depending on your strategy, this can be a hold or a buy. Personally, because I think the longer-term forecast hasn't really changed, I will stick with the buy rating and continue to hold the shares.

The thing is that the stock currently trades at just 4x FFO, which means that using the conservative 6x multiple from my last multiple still leaves us with a 50% upside over the next two years or so. BDN is no doubt speculative and the dividend might get cut this year, but if you don't mind the volatility, I do see the stock above $7-8 by 2025.