Are We In A Stock Market Bubble? No!

Jul. 31, 2023 4:15 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500, NDX:INDAAPL, AMZN, ARKK, GOOG, GOOGL, IBM, LEG, META, MMM, MSFT, SWK, T, WBA7 Comments
Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.41K Followers

Summary

  • P/E ratios alone do not accurately measure stock market valuation as they fail to capture future expectations and cash-based intrinsic value.
  • The balance sheet is a critical component of intrinsic value and often overlooked by investors.
  • The current market conditions are vastly different from the dot-com bubble, with companies such as Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft having strong net cash positions and future free cash flow expectations.
  • We continue to be bullish on the areas of big cap tech and the stylistic area of large cap growth.

Business 3d tablet virtual growth arrow financial graph on digital technology strategy background with finance data marketing chart analysis report or success investment diagram economy screen profit.

Lemon_tm

By Brian Nelson, CFA

It's easy to think the U.S. stock market may be in a bubble by just looking at simple P/E (price-to-earnings) ratios. After all, many investors may be fixated on long-term averages of the P/E ratio and compare that to today's

This article was written by

Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.41K Followers
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHG, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, and RSP. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies. This article and any links within are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Cristi_an profile picture
Cristi_an
Today, 5:08 PM
Premium
Comments (1.39K)
euphoria is riding on
Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
Today, 5:07 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.82K)
Thank you all for your reading!

If you may be interested in learning about the pitfalls of the P/E ratio and other valuation multiples, please consider reading our book Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation: www.amazon.com/...

Always our very best,

The Valuentum Team
www.valuentum.com
A
AlbanyJacket
Today, 5:00 PM
Premium
Comments (628)
There were probably analysts saying the same thing in 1929, 2000, 2008. Stocks are clearly overvalued and ripe for a correction. We will see. The author could be right and the naysayers wrong. Stranger things have happened.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 4:32 PM
Comments (7.07K)
I think this author may be in for some surprises in the next year or two.
Diesel profile picture
Diesel
Today, 4:27 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (24.46K)
I don't see a bubble either but it's clear that most stocks are overvalued by about 20% at least. A couple years ago this overvaluation was justified by saying "there is no alternative because bonds yield 0%" but now that justification is gone too. Risk-free bonds yield 5.5% while SPY yields 1.4%. Another justification was that corporations are growing rapidly but currently earnings growth rate isn't even keeping up with inflation anymore. Most companies are posting negative growth after factoring inflation.
M
Mohit7269
Today, 4:23 PM
Premium
Comments (85)
So, these 5 companies are not in a bubble. What about the rest of the tech companies with negative earnings and burning cash? Is TSLA in bubble? Also, what about the companies that would need to refinance their debts at 5% in near future?
m
marketdontlie
Today, 4:23 PM
Premium
Comments (232)
Trash analysis

180% market / GDP, yup…no bubble here. Clown
