Are We In A Stock Market Bubble? No!

By Brian Nelson, CFA

It's easy to think the U.S. stock market may be in a bubble by just looking at simple P/E (price-to-earnings) ratios. After all, many investors may be fixated on long-term averages of the P/E ratio and compare that to today's measure. There are a whole host of different problems one encounters by doing this, however. For starters, the future expectations of the past, which determine yesteryear's stock prices, are almost certainly different than the future expectations of the present, which determines today's stock prices. The stock market is a game of expectations, and expectations aren't fully captured in a one-year snapshot of earnings (the E in the P/E ratio). Said another way, let's say a hypothetical company trading at 25x next year's earnings twenty years ago (in 2003) may have been trading at the multiple for far different reasons than a company trading at 25x next year's earnings today (in 2023).

But why? Well, there are two primary cash-based sources of intrinsic value when it comes to valuation: net cash on the balance sheet and future expected enterprise free cash flows. These two primary cash-based sources of intrinsic value, in part, derive and drive the valuation multiple that the market places on a company's forward earnings through buying and selling activity. For example, the hypothetical company twenty years ago (in 2003) could have had a huge net debt position and meager future expected free cash flow at that time (twenty years ago), suggesting perhaps that the 25x forward earnings multiple (P/E) at that time (in 2003) may have been too high for the company. Fast forward twenty years from then, however, and the company today (in 2023) could have a massive net cash position and strong expectations of future expected free cash flow, suggesting perhaps its 25x forward earnings multiple (P/E) may be cheap today (in 2023).

Said another way, the hypothetical company at 25x forward earnings twenty years ago could have been considered expensive while the hypothetical company today (in 2023) at 25x forward earnings could be considered cheap. I think this captures the essence of the concerns of today's fearmongers about a stock market bubble. They are looking at historical valuation multiples such as the P/E ratio and completely forgetting about the vastly different scenario we are in today (i.e., the much stronger cash-based sources of intrinsic value) versus that of the dot com bubble years. Dot-coms that turned into "dot-bombs" weren't generating much in the form of earnings or sustainable free cash flow at that time, and many were significantly capital-market dependent, meaning that they required continued access to new capital. On the other hand, the companies leading the market higher today such as Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) have massive net cash positions and incredibly strong future expected free cash flow.

The reality is that the P/E ratio, itself, just doesn't measure valuation appropriately and is often misleading. The denominator, earnings in one year (the E in the P/E ratio), fails to capture the long-term duration of future expected free cash flows long into the future. The earnings in one year (the E in the P/E ratio) also fails to consider the net cash position that a company may have on the balance sheet. Though interest from that cash balance contributes in part to earnings, it is the entire net cash balance that contributes to a firm's enterprise value and is added to the present value of future expected enterprise free cash flows in arriving at an estimate of a company's intrinsic value. Here is a hypothetical example we wrote in a recent article that is worth repeating:

Let's say a hypothetical company has 100 shares outstanding and generates $1 in earnings. Its share price is trading at $100 per share, and it has no debt and no contingent liabilities or other concerns. On the balance sheet stands $1 billion in cash, however. Would you buy this hypothetical stock for 100 times earnings? You might balk, and say "No way! Not at 100 times earnings. That's far too expensive." Well, let me tell you. If you were to buy 100 shares of stock of this hypothetical company for $100 each (as in the hypothetical example), then you'd spend $10,000 for all the assets of the firm [100 shares of stock x $100 per share], and guess what? There is $1 billion of cash just sitting on the balance sheet that would be yours. As the then-owner of the company (you own all the shares), you would also own all the assets of the firm, too. Said another way, you'd be trading $10,000 [the purchase price for all the stock] for a $1 billion of cash on the balance sheet by buying all of this company's stock at 100 times earnings. You'd also get all the company's future free cash flows as a bonus. The market is not this inefficient, of course, where situations like this would occur, but this hypothetical example is very important for two reasons. It shows: 1) valuation multiples (such as the P/E ratio) can be misleading, and 2) the balance sheet is an absolutely critical component of value, often ignored.

This is partly why many do-it-yourself investors have stumbled in recent years. Many continue to pursue low P/E ratios with dividend yields but fail to understand why these companies have low P/E ratios in the first place. It's quite likely that these low P/E ratios are justified. AT&T (T) is a great example of a company that has a low P/E ratio, but the low P/E ratio is explained in part via the discounted cash-flow process and enterprise valuation approach given the company's massive net debt position and its uncertain future expected free cash flow generation that is largely absorbed by future expected dividend liabilities. There are also other dividend-paying companies such as 3M (MMM), IBM (IBM), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), and Leggett & Platt (LEG) that also suffer from net debt positions and large expected future dividend liabilities that impair their capital appreciation potential.

Unlike the stock-market leaders today in the areas of big cap tech and large cap growth, the reality is that companies from the dot-com days had their backs against the wall. Here's one good example. In February 2000, roughly a month before the dot-com market crash began, a young Amazon (AMZN) fortuitously raised ~$670 million in convertible notes from European investors. If Amazon hadn't pulled off such financing, there's a good chance there would be no Amazon today, and one of the wealthiest men in the world, Jeff Bezos, might not be a household name or considered a great success story. Amazon would likely have been insolvent in 2001-2002 just like many of its other dot-com peers. But while we don't like Amazon much today, in part due to its net debt position and free cash flow burn, looking at Apple [I], Alphabet [II], or Microsoft [III] today speaks of a much different story than the conditions of the dot-com bust.

The area of large cap growth (SCHG), top, continues to trounce the market (SPY), as well as the areas of small cap value (IWN) and dividend growth investing (SDY). (TradingView)

Many investors that have missed out on this great bull market run in big cap tech and large cap growth during 2023 may rationalize their decision by believing today is like the dot-com bubble, but it is so much different. Market giant Apple is not at all like Pets.com. Alphabet is not Netscape, and Meta Platforms (META) is simply not Myspace or Friendster. Their cash-based sources of intrinsic value are far different. Further, we already witnessed a significant decline in the most speculative areas of the market last year--such as companies held within the ARKK Innovation ETF (ARKK)--which may have been the best analog to the days of the dot-com collapse. But this collapse is already behind the markets, and now we're staring down a market that is being led by moaty, net-cash-rich, robust free-cash-flow generating, secular growth powerhouses, and we couldn't be more pleased. We continue to be bullish on the areas of big cap tech and large cap growth, and we point to 5 companies that we like for this new bull market in this article.