APLY: Generating Yield From Apple Options

YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY) is part of YieldMax series of ETFs that simulate writing covered calls on individual stocks that are highly volatile in order to generate outsized dividends, namely Apple (AAPL). I've covered some of their other ETFs before, such as TSLY (TSLY) which makes options plays on Tesla (TSLA), OARK (OARK) which covers ARKK (ARKK) and NVDY which covers Nvidia (NVDA).

Last week company also recently launched similar funds on Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Meta (META) but those are for another article. Let us talk about APLY in this article.

Similar to other YieldMax funds, APLY uses a method of buying long-dated in the money calls in AAPL coupled with selling an out of money long-dated put (at the exact strike price and date) to simulate buying of Apple stock. Then it writes short term out of money calls in a layered approach and actively manages those calls in hopes of maximizing gains. The fund also holds all its cash in treasuries gaining about 5.5% risk-free and passes this onto investors. The fund hasn't been around for long but so far it made 2 monthly dividend payments whose annualized yield comes to about 34%.

While most covered call funds tend to be neutral in their positioning (that is they benefit most when a stock stays flat) this fund (along with other YieldMax funds) tend to take a bullish approach so they gain when the stock rises. Below is the relationship between APLY and AAPL during APLY's short term of existence. Notice how AAPL rose almost 19% in just a few short months but APLY almost keep up and capture almost all of this gain which is very impressive for a covered call fund.

How does the fund do this? It sells its calls significantly out of money and rolls them out if they are challenged. For example in May when AAPL was trading at $170, the fund sold covered calls at $180 and once the stock reached to $180 by early June, the fund rolled its covered calls up further to $190. Now the stock is trading at $195 and the fund's covered calls are set at $202.5 and they are about to expire in a week or so and we can expect the fund to set the next covered calls at $205 if this trend continues.

This approach has advantages and disadvantages. The first advantage is the obvious one that the fund is able to capture most upside in AAPL as long as Apple's stock doesn't pull what NVDA pulled a few months ago and rallies 25% overnight. Even in that case the fund wouldn't lose money, it would simply not be able to capture all those gains but it would still make the max amount of money it possibly could in that setting. The second advantage of this approach is that it doesn't rely too much on harvesting volatility. Since VIX is currently at historically low levels, many covered call funds such as JEPI (JEPI) and XYLD (XYLD) had to reduce their dividend payments, thus dropping their yields from 12% to 8-9% range but APLY continued to post solid dividends due to its approach of not relying too much on volatility harvesting.

This also comes with a disadvantage though. As I mentioned above, the fund's bet on Apple is not entirely neutral and it requires Apple stock to rise in order to post maximum gains. If AAPL stock were to stay flat, it could still make some gains but this wouldn't likely be enough to support a 35% yield. Below is a risk-profit profile of a typical APLY play. Notice that when the stock is flat the gains are going to be small but when the stock rises, so do the gains even though they are eventually capped.

The fund's prospectus document says that it typically buys options that are 6-12 months away and writes options that are about 1 month away but I have found this not to always be the case. In fact, if you go to the fund's web page and look at current holdings (which are subject to change on a daily basis) currently the fund's long dated options are only 2 months away (expiring in September) and its short-dated call options are only a couple weeks away (expiring in mid-August) so just be aware that the fund's strategy can shift slightly from what's on its documents due to its young age (tends to happen when new funds are trying to settle in) and very active management.

I almost always try to hedge my positions so I tried to find a way to hedge this fund as well. One obvious way to hedge this bet would be to buy APLY puts but it's extremely tricky due to low volume (less than 5 per day) and wide bid-ask ratio. I tried to buy puts on APLY but it simply wouldn't fill unless I bid an outrageously high price because there is no volume. For example, for January 2024 puts at $22 I am seeing $1.55 for bid and $5.80 for ask. If you pay anywhere near the ask, this put option will cost more than what you'd get in dividends and not worth it. If you don't, your order simply won't fill because there is no liquidity.

Since this is a bullish bet on Apple, another way to hedge owning this fund is to buy put spreads on AAPL. I bought a $160-130 AAPL put spread that expires in January for a small cost of $1.32 per contract. If Apple were to suddenly crash, it would protect a good portion of my position. Even if Apple didn't crash all the way to $130 and only dropped to about $160, this would still offer significant amount of protection because Apple's volatility would rise and my $1.32 contract would be worth anywhere from $7-15 depending on how sharply AAPL's volatility would rise. It would offer at least some protection.

Now we've been talking about a fund that is all about Apple so I must also have some words about Apple itself. Currently Apple became a rather crowded trade and it's trading at a historically high P/E of 33. Notice in the graph before how Apple's P/E used to be highly correlated with its revenue growth rate. for example in 2021 the stock's P/E was in the high 30s but its YoY growth rate was also in high 30% range. This year could be the first time the correlation is broken where Apple's growth rate dropped significantly but its P/E continued to expand. If Apple's growth doesn't pick up, the stock might have to rely further on multiple expansion to climb higher which can't be very sustainable at sky high levels that it already enjoys in my view.

Since this fund is making a bullish bet on Apple, you actually should be bullish on it if you are buying this fund. If you plan on buying and holding for a very long time, it may not be a big deal since Apple tends to perform very well in the long term but don't be surprised if Apple's stock suddenly comes back to earth, bringing this fund with it. This is why I am hedging my APLY bets with put spreads on AAPL.

Alternatively you can make your own options plays on AAPL and even replicate this fund's strategy to a degree but it may be easier said than done because the fund is actively managed and sometimes they adjust their positions on daily basis. If you are not comfortable with adjusting your options very frequently and if you want to sleep better at night, you might just buy a small amount of APLY and let it ride.

This fund is worth taking a look at and it's worth at least having on your watchlist as long as you understand what it is, what it isn't and what are the implications of its moves. I have a small position and I plan on growing my position by reinvesting dividends over time.