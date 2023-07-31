Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of Ireland Group plc (BKRIF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 4:25 PM ETBank of Ireland Group plc (BKRIF), BKRIY
Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCPK:BKRIF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Myles O'Grady - Group Chief Executive

Mark Spain - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Diarmaid Sheridan - Davy

Grace Dargan - Barclays

Chris Cant - Autonomous

Borja Ramirez - Citi

Seamus Murphy - Carraighill

Andrew Stimpson - KBW

John Cronin - Goodbody

Myles O'Grady

Good morning, everyone. I hope you're all very well, and you're very welcome to our H1 Results Presentation.

When we spoke last, we set out Bank of Ireland's three-year strategy, centered on stronger relationships, simpler business and sustainable company. We're now six months into the strategy. And today, I'm very pleased to announce a strong set of results, demonstrating our progress and delivering for customers, colleagues, shareholders and society. Our performance has been supported by three important factors: strategic management actions and business model development; a resilient Irish economy; and the impact of the interest rate environment.

In the first half of '23, we delivered a profit before tax of €1 billion with all business lines performing strongly. Net interest income increased by 68%, and business income rose 23%. We tightly managed costs with like-for-like costs broadly flat, and our asset quality remained resilient.

We also made a number of structural changes to support our commercial delivery. In May, we migrated our high net worth customers from Bank of Ireland Private to Davy. This will enhance the service our customers receive while helping us unlock revenue and value from that acquisition. And we brought our corporate and business banking operations into one structure, helping us better serve businesses of all sizes and stages of their development.

Over the first six months, we've worked hard at delivering a better service to our customers, and we've made tangible progress on

