In the coming days, the management team at Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that specializes in the ownership of and leasing out of medical properties, is expected to announce financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. Of all the companies that I have written about over the past year or so, and out of all of the few companies that I own shares of, this has been by far one of the most volatile. High levels of debt, concerns over the firm's ability to continue to pay out its hefty distribution, and fears that some tenants might ultimately cause it to take a hit financially, have all combined with concerns about the market more broadly, to cause a tremendous amount of pessimism regarding the stock.

The good news is that the earnings reported by the company will provide some much-needed clarity, especially when you consider all of the transactions that the business has embarked on over the past few months. While I remain optimistic, I will be watching certain metrics to see the degree to which my assessment of the business has changed. And investors and market watchers of the firm would be wise to do the same.

A look at the headline news

As of this writing, my portfolio consists of 10 different holdings. Frankly, that's three or four holdings more than I would normally like to have. But I digress. Of these, my 6th largest, accounting for 10.25% of my assets, is Medical Properties Trust. Given how volatile the stock has been over the past year or so, I don't think anybody will disagree when I say that this percent allocation could very well change significantly in the coming days based on nothing more than how share prices react to what news does come out.

You see, before the market opens on August 8th, the management team at Medical Properties Trust will announce financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. The first thing that would likely be focused on will be revenue. At present, analysts anticipate sales of $348.4 million. This would actually represent a sizable decline compared to the $400.2 million management reported for the second quarter of 2022.

But it's also important to be cognizant to the fact that this decline will almost certainly have been driven by certain asset divestitures. Across just the two largest asset sales that the company has agreed upon over the past several months, gross proceeds have come out to $1.26 billion. When you are talking about asset divestitures of that magnitude, sales are bound to decline. But of course, investors would be wise to look at whether there are other factors at play from a sales perspective also.

When it comes to the world of stocks, the bottom line virtually always refers to net profits. But when it comes to REITs, net profits are not all that significant. Instead, what analysts are placing their attention to is FFO, or funds from operations. The current expectation is for normalized FFO per share to come in at around $0.20. That would represent a sizable decline compared to the $0.46 per share the company reported the same quarter last year. While the drop in revenue should certainly affect the bottom line as well, I have a difficult time understanding why there's so much pessimism when it comes to profitability guidance. Even in the first quarter of this year, the company reported FFO per share of $0.31 and normalized FFO per share of $0.37. So to anticipate such a massive drop is interesting. Guidance has not been provided when it comes to other profitability metrics. But in the first table in this article, you can see what these were during the second quarter of 2022 for context.

Debt, cash flows, and distributions

Even though the initial focus by the investment community will be on the headline news items, the most important details will center around debt, cash flows, and the company's distribution. Probably the most important of these will be the debt picture. And that is because, frankly, Medical Properties Trust has a great deal of it. As of the end of the first quarter this year, management reported gross debt of $10.49 billion.

As I mentioned earlier in this article, management has been working to pay down debt by selling off certain assets. Earlier this year, for instance, it struck a deal to sell some of the hospitals in Connecticut in exchange for $457 million. The most recent update we have for management on that is that the transaction won't be completed until the third quarter of this year. However, not all of this transaction will be in the form of cash. $355 million will be in cash, with the rest coming in the form of equity in the managed care business of the restructured Prospect Medical Holdings. As I wrote about in another article, the company is getting a lot of other interesting things of value from that transaction. This includes $513 million worth of hospital properties that it's retaining, $464 million worth of debt owed to it or that is convertible, the aforementioned equity plus another $100 million of equity in the same enterprise, and accrued interest and rent totaling $56 million.

The other big transaction is for AUD$1.2 billion that it's receiving from the sale of its hospitals in Australia. As of the end of the most recent quarter, this works out to roughly $802.2 million. That would be used to pay down debt of the same amount that was previously associated with those properties.

The most recent statement that management made regarding this particular transaction is that sales covering 60.8% of the value of the deal had been completed. That statement was made May 24th of this year. However, in a presentation that management released in June, they claimed that the asset sale had been completed. Investors should keep an eye on this since management did say that the deal would be done in the second quarter.

Factoring in these bigger transactions, as well as smaller ones such as $150 million worth of sales and $146.4 million of acquisitions, there are a lot of working parts here. But in its first quarter earnings release, management calculated that adjustments for investment activities were enough to bring adjusted net debt for the company down to $8.37 billion. I made a couple of adjustments to this myself, such as removing the non-cash part of the asset sale associated with its Prospect properties. Doing so gave me net debt that's a little bit higher of roughly $8.60 billion. But as I pointed out before, some of this won't be reflected when the company reports because the completion of the sales have not occurred yet.

Earlier in the article, I also pointed out that analysts seem to have a rather dower outlook when it comes to normalized FFO per share. In general, however, I suspect that cash flows will be just solid. Management gave an estimate for transaction adjusted EBITDA of roughly $1.29 billion for the year as a whole. If this comes to fruition, it should, according to my own estimates, translate to the cash flow estimates shown in the chart above. Using my more conservative net debt calculation, this implies a net leverage ratio of approximately 6.66. This is actually lower than the 6.98 figure that I calculated in a prior article and it is not terribly different from the net leverage ratios of three of the five companies I compared it to in that article. So as to not be redundant in my analysis, I would encourage you to check out that article here.

Cash flow will have a big role to play in the overall leverage of the business. But it will also have a role to play when it comes to the firm’s distribution. Frankly, I wouldn't mind a distribution cut. That is, if the company could use that capital to reduce step further. But while the company is walking a tightrope from a distribution coverage perspective, it is, as I mentioned in the same article, not terribly different from some of its peers. So while it is possible that the company might have to cut its distribution at some point, the picture at present is uncertain and, if it does have to go that route, it likely won't be the only one. But of course, investors would be very wise to pay attention to any news on that front.

In addition to the various financial transactions the company has closed or is looking to close, it's cash flow and that picture, and its distribution, another item that should be on the list of investors would be the firm's lawsuit against Viceroy Research. As I detailed in another article earlier this year, management decided to sue the short selling firm for defamation. Since then, management has been fairly quiet on the topic. But while management has not said much, the court docket has been very vocal. Viceroy Research has filed multiple motions to dismiss the suit but has been ruled against each time. The most recent filing, however, was made on July 27th. It is a scheduling order that states that discovery is due by May 15th of next year. Mediation is expected to be in June of 2024, with a jury trial set to be ready by December of next year.

Given that this is pending litigation that we are talking about, management probably won't say much about this lawsuit. But any sort of update could go a long way toward interpreting how things are actually going.

Shares still offer strong upside

One of the reasons why I own so much stock in Medical Properties Trust is that I believe wholeheartedly that the company is tremendously undervalued. Using the calculations that I provided earlier in this article, I was able to create the chart above. In it, you can see how shares are priced using multiple different approaches. In the table below, meanwhile, you can see how two of these metrics, the price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple and the EV to EBITDA multiple, stack up against five similar companies. In both cases, Medical Properties Trust ended up being the cheapest of the group despite, once again, having a net leverage ratio and distribution coverage ratio that is not terribly different from some of the firms.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Medical Properties Trust 8.2 11.4 Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) 13.4 13.0 Ventas (VTR) 17.8 19.7 Welltower (WELL) 27.9 26.8 Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) 20.4 18.1 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 12.7 15.2 Click to enlarge

What this demonstrates is that the stock is cheap. But it falls short of providing an estimate as to how much upside might actually exist. In the table below, you can see two different approaches to determining upside potential for the company. The first one looks at both the price to operating cash flow multiple and the EV to EBITDA multiple and assuming that Medical Properties Trust should increase enough to trade at the lowest level amongst its five peers. The second scenario uses the same approach but instead averages out the trading multiples of the five companies I compared it to. In the worst case, we would be looking at upside of 33.7% before factoring in distributions. And in the best case, upside would be 150.8%. I know this is a tremendous spread, but the point is to illustrate that the stock can deliver really attractive returns moving forward.

Takeaway

This quarterly earnings release will be really interesting. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. management would be wise to provide as much clarity on the topics that I discussed as possible. Even though some risk of underperformance exists, my overall belief is that shares are drastically underpriced and that the company should appreciate as a result. But of course, this will only transpire if data continues to back up this assertion for a long enough period of time. Any deviation risks changing the outlook for the investment opportunity.

So even if you are optimistic like I am, it would be a smart idea to pay very close attention for when management does report. Until the data actually changes for the worst, I will maintain my "strong buy" rating for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. shares.