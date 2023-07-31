Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties Trust: There's A Lot Of Explaining That Needs Done

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is expected to announce financial results for Q2 2023, providing clarity on recent transactions and addressing concerns about debt and tenant impact.
  • Analysts anticipate a decline in revenue due to asset divestitures, but there is pessimism surrounding normalized FFO per share as well.
  • Debt, cash flows, and the company's distribution will be key factors to watch, as well as the ongoing lawsuit against Viceroy Research.
  • At the end of the day, there's a lot that needs detailed, but Medical Properties Trust shares look very cheap heading into earnings.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

View down hallway of emergency department in hospital

SDI Productions

In the coming days, the management team at Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that specializes in the ownership of and leasing out of medical properties, is expected to announce financial results

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.04K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Today, 6:36 PM
Comments (4.05K)
hmmmmmm....... ultimately, it all boils down to 1 tenant.

The other 2 even they go down, already priced in.
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 6:23 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2K)
You were fair in this article. Thank you.
E
Edpdds
Today, 6:13 PM
Comments (853)
Sell calls 11 strike
G
Gregmax
Today, 6:09 PM
Comments (119)
Great article, MPW is my biggest holding, it may not be wise , but I also believe this company was, and still is tremendously undervalued.
zito profile picture
zito
Today, 6:07 PM
Premium
Comments (2.63K)
Very good analysis; Thanks.
The financial health of Prospect seems to be the biggest factor. If they can start paying rent the picture for MPW is quite good. I have not seen any news on Prospect lately.
C
CoopDog!
Today, 6:02 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (175)
Nice analysis - thanks for the work and effort! It would be interesting to add some comments regarding the book value of the company and how that relates to the company's market capitalization.
Fastrack. profile picture
Fastrack.
Today, 6:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (170)
One would hope. We will be there hoping along with you!

.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.