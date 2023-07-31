SPHY ETF: Rare Opportunity For Price Gains
Summary
- Key indicators suggest the SPDR® Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF might benefit from price returns in the coming quarters.
- Although the exchange-traded fund's historical returns primarily derived from dividends, a tactical opportunity exists for those seeking price returns.
- In our opinion, investors will soon "down credit" and "down duration" amid receding market risk premiums coupled with an improving U.S. current account.
- Although we remain neutral on cyclical stocks, we believe cyclical bonds have potential in today's market, lending the SPHY ETF an opportunity to succeed.
- Risks such as potential bond supply increases must be considered. Nevertheless, our net view on the SPHY ETF is bullish.
Today's analysis covers the SPDR® Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY), which is a U.S.-centric high-yield corporate bond exchange-traded fund, or ETF, managed by State Street Global Advisors. The asset's realized returns suggest dividends are its primary driver of returns; however, we believe a price gains opportunity is on the horizon amid an altering outlook in the corporate credit arena.
The basis of today's analysis observes U.S. risk premiums and incorporates a building block approach toward pricing the risk. Without further ado, let's traverse into a deeper discussion about our latest findings on the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF.
Why We Think It's A Good Time To Invest In Risky Debt
Although the U.S. yield curve has remained largely unchanged since the turn of the year, the word on the block is that short-term interest rates could settle lower in early-2024; In our opinion, the market will soon start pricing a potential rate shift, lending price support to higher risk bonds.
Furthermore, risk premiums within the U.S. have started trending downward. A temporary spike was observed during fears of a banking crisis earlier this year; however, the trajectory since then has been positive for higher-risk bond vehicles such as SPHY.
Furthermore, the term premiums on 10-year U.S. treasury bonds have started receding in recent months. Although this heightens the appeal of higher-duration bonds, it also reflects lower risk within the corporate bond space, which might lend a helping hand to SPHY.
In our opinion, term premiums and credit premiums will continue their downward trajectory in the coming quarters as economic variables are becoming less volatile (inflation in particular), concurrently providing support to higher-risk bonds.
Let's look at the U.S. current account to consolidate this section.
As illustrated in the diagram below, the U.S. current account has improved since the turn of the year. Although still in a deficit, the nation's current account balance has improved significantly, which might lure foreign investors into higher-risk U.S. bonds as fiscal concerns start to abate.
In our view, diminishing corporate profits remain a substantial risk to the U.S. current account; however, we believe increased household savings and continued long-term economic trend growth will restore much confidence in the nation's balance sheet.
SPHY ETF's Portfolio Assessed
Observing SPHY ETF's tranche exposure is coherent with the ETF's claimed investment style. The ETF has substantial exposure to non-investment-grade B-rated corporate bonds, which could all surge if the aforementioned risk premiums resume their current trajectory. Moreover, the ETF's average constituent maturity of 5.12 years means it has short-dated exposure, which we believe might be beneficial as we think investors will soon onboard additional credit risk by deciding to "down their duration."
The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF's high exposure to consumer cyclical companies and other procyclical industries such as energy and capital goods once more communicates its risk-seeking mandate. Although we aren't bullish on cyclical stocks as a whole, we think cyclical credit will perform well as a lower-risk version of cyclical stock investing.
We are particularly bullish on the ETF's exposure to Carnival Corporation's (CCL) corporate debt yielding 5.75%; Carnival has gained new momentum and looks like a turnaround opportunity. Although Carnival's bond forms a near-negligible amount of the ETF, it illustrates SPHY's tactical prowess.
A Key Risk Measure and Dividends
The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF's risk measures are fairly simple to assess. Firstly, State Street's information sheet conveys an option-adjusted duration instead of an effective duration to measure risk, assuming that the ETF occasionally uses options to manage the fund. Nevertheless, the two risk measures are very similar in fundamental application.
We think the fund's risk duration is high, illustrating the ETF's exposure to high-yielding bonds. In our view, investors with an investment horizon extending 3.49 years will benefit from income-based returns, which are at their peak when interest rates are high (as they are now). However, investors seeking price gains will likely benefit the most while interest rates are set to or have already started declining (in other words, investors with horizons shorter than 3.49 years).
Furthermore, as mentioned in the introduction, SPHY ETF provides investors with solid dividends. The ETF has a trailing dividend yield of 6.9%, which might taper slightly as interest rates settle lower in the coming years. Nevertheless, ten years of successive dividend payments combined with a 5-year compound annual growth rate of 8.49% instills plenty of confidence.
A Noteworthy Risk
Although the high-yield corporate credit market's key variables are starting to align, there is a substantial risk relating to the supply-demand of bonds.
Deutsche Bank (DB) strategist, Steven Zeng recently reiterated the likelihood of substantial sovereign debt issuance in the coming months. According to Zeng, the U.S. is set to issue approximately $1.3 billion in net debt by the end of the year, which could have a substantial effect on risk premiums.
For those unaware, a higher supply of debt often leads to a higher yield curve as the supply-demand plays a countercyclical effect on the yield curve. Although a higher yield curve suggests higher expected returns are possible, a bond-supply-driven steepening might have an intermittent effect on bond prices, sending overall credit market valuations lower, including SPHY.
Final Word
Even though we remain coy on cyclical stocks, we believe high-yield cyclical bonds provide investors with an excellent opportunity as a tactical play. The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF's historical returns suggest it is reliant on dividends as a return mechanism; however, intermediate price returns seem highly possible in today's market environment.
