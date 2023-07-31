Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Luxfer Holdings: At A Great Entry Point With A Solid 4%+ Dividend

Jul. 31, 2023 5:37 PM ETLuxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)
Horizon Capital
Horizon Capital
386 Followers

Summary

  • Luxfer recently lowered 2023 adjusted EPS guidance which has caused the stock to drop.
  • Now that the stock has been de-risked, I believe it could provide solid returns over the next few years for patient investors.
  • In this article I lay out my 2025 bull and bear case, based on adjusted EPS of $2.00 and $0.90 respectively.
  • I am assigning a buy rating to the stock with a 2025 price target of $19.50.
  • Additionally, I believe the dividend is safe due to Luxfer’s history of profitability and stable earnings. The dividend provides income to offset losses in my bear case scenario.

Valves of oxygen cylinders for diving close-up. Oxygen cylinders on the background of the sea. Scuba diving.

Semyon Nazarov/iStock via Getty Images

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) recently released their Q2 2023 results and surprised the market when they lowered FY2023 adjusted EPS guidance by about 25%. Since this happened, Luxfer’s stock is down 10% but is down 25% since

I am an equity analyst and value investor, and I believe that every security has a price at which it is an attractive investment. I tend to focus on small cap and micro cap stocks but I write about stocks of all sizes. I take a bottoms up approach to my research but I consider economic factors in my analysis in order to create a more holistic view of the stock and business in question.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LXFR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

