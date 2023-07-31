Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Things That Make No Sense About This Market

Jul. 31, 2023 5:47 PM ETAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, META, MSFT, NVDA, QQQ, SPY, TSLA, VIX, COMP.IND, SP5009 Comments
Bret Jensen
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The U.S. central bank has now raised its Fed Funds rate by 525 bps since March of 2022.
  • After decimating equities in 2022, both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ have nearly regained their levels at the start of the Fed's monetary tightening.
  • Three reasons this makes little sense and the next major move in the markets are likely to be down are highlighted below.
Piggy bank tied to a bundle of dynamite sticks

J Studios

The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane.”― Marcus Aurelius, Meditations.

Markets have rallied sharply in 2023. The S&P 500 (

This article was written by
Bret Jensen

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
46.6K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AAPL, QQQ,SPY,TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have small short positions against AAPL, QQQ, SPY and TSLA via out of the money bear put spreads

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Comments (9)

m
me66
Today, 6:32 PM
Comments (2.99K)
This article makes sense, I have a decent sized position in AAPL and I am amazed at the run up in share price, this year. Yes it is a wonderful company, well run and should do well over the long term (5-10 years) but trading at almost 30X forward earnings seems a bit stretched.
I also live in NorCal, drive to SF several times a week and I am astounded at the number of buildings vacant/for lease. Street level, the high rises are harder to gauge, but I keep hearing about the amount of unused office space.
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 6:29 PM
Comments (1.98K)
But as you stated, the Fed continue to add on to the deficit while also doing a pathetic job of reducing it's balance sheet. It's clear to me the Fed only cares about keeping stocks and asset prices up. They are not serious about lowering inflation
J
Joseph.misch
Today, 6:28 PM
Premium
Comments (132)
Stocks move on emotion not logic
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 6:31 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.86K)
@Joseph.misch In the short term, agreed
Shake & Bake profile picture
Shake & Bake
Today, 6:24 PM
Comments (5.1K)
I would even surmise that 40% in stocks is too much.
g
grendelbane
Today, 6:24 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.56K)
I didn't realize markets were supposed to make sense.
w
1winner
Today, 6:20 PM
Premium
Comments (5.47K)
Great writeup. I wonder when all of the degenerate “investor” liquidity will run out and we’ll start to see a reversal? Seems there is an endless supply of low IQ sheep cash buying every day.
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 6:32 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.86K)
@1winner Stock goes up in stair step fashion, and go down on a slide as they say
D
Darren Dawson
Today, 6:11 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (544)
I've got a fever, and the only prescription is more bear put spreads.
