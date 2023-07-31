Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Insight Into Nordic American Tankers Q2-2023 Upcoming Earnings

Alan Sumler
Summary

  • Nordic American Tankers Limited reported record financial performance for Q1-2023 and its stock price has gained 94% over the last year.
  • The Ukrainian War has caused a ban on Russian oil exports, increasing the demand for oil tankers.
  • Q2-2023 revenues will be lower in my view, but the company's strong financial performance is expected to continue.
  • The company reports Q2-2023 results on August 25th.
  • I rate the stock as a hold for now and recommend one wait for a pullback in stock price.
Oil tanker Nordic Cross heading for open sea

Sjo

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) reported record financial performance for Q1-2023 and its stock price has gained 94% over the last year. The company operates 19 Suezmax tankers, each with a capacity of one million barrels of oil. The Ukrainian War has caused

Alan Sumler
Welcome to the home of The Cannabis Report: a monthly report on the cannabis industry. I am an analyst and consultant in the cannabis industry. I have contributed to High Times Magazine. I currently have a book out, Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World. I am most interested in technical stock analysis, option strategies, small cap strategies, and emerging markets. Feel free to contact me with any questions about the cannabis industry or publicly traded stocks in the cannabis industry.

