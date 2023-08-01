Axon: Bringing Law Enforcement Into The 21st Century, Part II

kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Highlighting The Compelling Nature Of Axon

Before we begin, here's a more general overview of Axon, which I published in 2020:

I would actually say it makes sense to start there before reading this deep dive. However, it's not entirely necessary. We will cover a lot of ground in our review or Axon today.

To get us started, I'd like to start with charts/data that highlight the attractive financial nature of Axon (NASDAQ:AXON). Axon's growth and financials are highly compelling, and, as we will explore today, the financials make sense, as the ecosystem that underpins them is likewise compelling.

Below, we can see a few noteworthy pieces of financial data:

Axon raised guidance in Q1 2023, which is very rare in this economic climate. Axon grew its annual recurring revenue ARR (cloud sales) 49%. It generates GAAP net income already (it's a 30-year-old company that evolved into a cloud business and has found various S-Curves that it's now riding). Despite growing quite rapidly, it's already generating solid EBITDA margins/generating free cash flow. It has guided for 25% adjusted EBITDA margins by 2025, and it will likely achieve those margins will sustaining 20%-plus top line growth. I believe this is a clear indication of the monopolistic nature of the business, and we will discuss this further today/provide evidence for this assertion further today.

Axon Q1 2023 Shareholder Letter

We can see Axon's cloud sales and the growth thereof in the chart below:

Robust Subscription Revenue Growth

Axon Q1 2023 Investor Deck

We can see that Axon has grown its SaaS sales at a phenomenal rate over the last five or so years, and the vast majority of its sales are now subscription based.

Axon Q1 2023 Investor Deck

As we can see, Axon is not purely a SaaS business as it sells a combination of hardware and software. Axon offers an ecosystem of hardware devices that are connected via its SaaS offering. I believe this resembles Apple's (AAPL) business model, and we will discuss this further in this note. Further, I believe this creates exciting possibilities such as:

Scenario: Imagine a small container that weighs maybe 40 lbs. An officer takes it out of his patrol vehicle, clicks a button, and a series of drones, equipped with non-lethal energy weapons, are deployed. Axon Fleet and Body cameras have seen the fleeing suspect and, using AI, communicate directly with the drones over Bluetooth. The drones, within seconds, swarm the fleeing suspect and paralyze them (temporarily). This would eliminate the need to put dogs in harm's way.

Axon Q1 2023 Investor Deck

Axon generates very robust free cash flow, alongside a GAAP net income margin of about 13%. While its balance sheet is not quite as attractive as some of our other businesses, it does have $1B in cash and $675M in long-term debt. I believe this combination of robust free cash flow generation, buttressed by its various moats, such as brand and embedding, and a healthy balance sheet makes Axon worthy of inclusion into our business of owning businesses.

In short, Axon has built a very compelling, free cash flow generative business model. Let's now begin our exploration of the team and product behind this compelling, free cash flow generative business.

Introducing Axon's Management

When my former analyst would pitch me on Axon in 2020 and 2021, he would often remark that Rick Smith was a quality CEO, who, like Mr. Jared Isaacman of Shift4 (FOUR), founded the business in the 1990s and has evolved it over the last 30 or so years, through thick and thin (if you look at the company's share price over the last 30 years, there's certainly been a great deal of "thin" along the way).

Axon's Management Team

Axon Investor Relations

In my capital allocation operations, I search for "founder-CEOs" who are "prisoners of their own creations," by which I mean we look for founder-CEOs who can quite literally do nothing else than build their business.

From Anthony Wood of Roku (ROKU), who invented the DVR and who has been building TV tech for the last 20-plus years, to Rick Smith, who has evolved Taser technology materially over the last 30 or so years, these individuals, in my estimation, do not work for the money, nor the prestige, nor the accolades.

They build their businesses because they are their businesses.

Their identity and their businesses become inextricably bound.

They build their businesses because their businesses make life itself worth living.

It's not a paycheck for these individuals. It's a destiny.

As with each of the businesses I own, I survey the board of directors to assess who will act on our behalf as shareholders.

You may judge for yourself the quality of Axon's BoD. However, Axon's board is satisfactory to me.

Mission and Product

As of 2023, Axon's central mission is to "cut gun-related deaths between police and public by 50% in 10 years." I would say more broadly Axon's central mission is to equip officers with equipment and technology that makes their jobs easier and safer.

Axon Q1 2023 Investor Deck

And, with Axon's emphasis on technology and innovation, I think this is more than achievable.

Axon's product and mission can be very easily understood via police videos on YouTube. As a bit of "field research," I would invite you to watch these videos on YouTube. (I cannot stress enough that the content on these channels is often disturbing for some viewers, so you're more than welcome to take my word for it). You will find that the Axon logo is present in 90%-plus of the videos.

I have come across maybe two total videos, out of perhaps 100, in which another brand was present, with that brand being Motorola Solutions, which I do not believe has the mettle nor durability to overcome the monopoly Axon has built in Body cameras, and, so it appears as of today, soon Fleet cameras.

These products, alongside Mr. Rick Smith's flagship Axon Taser, act as "the iPhone and MacBook" (physical hardware, so to speak) for Axon, attached to which Axon has built a very large, rapidly growing SaaS business.

The entire Axon ecosystem is depicted in the graphics:

How Axon's Ecosystem Is Employed In The Real World

Axon Q1 2023 Investor Deck

Axon's hardware acts as the foundation for its software products, and its software products augment the effectiveness of its hardware products, which makes its hardware products desirable, which, in my eyes, has created the de facto monopoly we witnessed on the YouTube channel Cam Blue (as well as other channels like Police Activity).

This flywheel is depicted below:

Axon Q1 2023 Investor Deck

On Axon's recent quarterly earnings conference call, management communicated this strategy in the following manner:

Mike Ng (analyst): Could you just talk about how to think about the translation between Fleet (recall this camera from the video) sales into Axon cloud growth. Are there any lagged effects to the benefit to cloud or ways to think about how much of the Fleet 3 sales are upgrades versus growth in the installed base does that even matter as we try to think about how that translates into Axon cloud? Josh Isner: Yes, it’s a great question. It’s really just our hardware strategy paying off, right? Like we really believe that what we’re building at Axon is a network of connected hardware devices, whether they are on the officer’s body in the police car, on the officer’s belt; in the skies in the case of Axon Air and so forth. And so whenever we launch a very competitive hardware platform, the biggest value proposition of any one of those products is how it connects to the rest of your evidence in ecosystem that you use day-to-day as a police officer or a police administrator. And so that’s really the magic of Fleet 3 is it just – it’s one more thing that plugs into this network that you already use day-to-day. And it leads to a fantastic customer experience. I think this was very much an existing market that we entered into and had to compete against a lot of established incumbents and that took some time. But as we’re really thrilled to be the market leader in this category, and now it’s about distancing ourselves even more. Josh Isner, COO, Axon Q1 2023 Earnings Call

Each product within the ecosystem represents a distinct TAM, which Axon summarized in the chart below:

Axon Q1 2023 Investor Deck

Of course, we should always take these TAM charts with a grain of salt. However, I do believe it succinctly summarizes the components of Axon's holistic ecosystem.

Here's one last view of Axon's ecosystem:

Axon Investor Presentation

We can see that Axon has successfully launched a handful of products over the last 13 years or so, indicating that the business is capable of evolving and expanding its TAM.

Axon's Go-To-Market Motion Via Multi-Product Land and Expand

I have discussed the idea of "going multi-product" in great depth in the past with you, so I won't belabor the idea too much in this review of Axon.

In short, it's the idea that I buy businesses that are capable of spawning new lines of business that create exceptional, explosive growth, such as that which Axon has experienced lately.

In past considerations, I articulated the idea that it's quite challenging to find one "S-Curve," then to find another, and another and another, and those companies that do this successfully are quite special.

Over the last 30 years, Axon has consistently evolved its business in such a way that it has added new products which have ultimately hit inflection points on their S-Curves.

This success in fielding new, innovative products (such as Fleet or Axon Cloud or Evidence.com) has afforded Axon its "ecosystem moat," into which law enforcement agencies lock themselves, akin to what I and many others have experienced in being trapped in Apple's ecosystem, with my MacBook, iPhone, Air Pods, and associated software.

Furthermore, being a successful multi-product business allows Axon to "wedge itself" into organizations and enterprises much easier than if it had only one product.

If a police force already has, for instance, a cloud evidence management system, Axon could sell the police force its Body & Fleet cameras or its Taser, and, over time, granted the police force was successful with those products, it could look to upsell the police force on other products within the Axon ecosystem.

The wedge strategy is a well-known sales motion, and you may learn more about it via this link.

Mr. Josh Isner, Axon's COO, communicated these ideas in the following manner:

Sami Badri (analyst): You talked about international bookings really ramping up and I was hoping you can kind of give us a bit more color and context in terms of what your international customers are buying? Are they buying fleet tasers, body cameras? And how are they consuming everything? Are they assuming it within a bundle, or are they consuming it all kind of a la carte one by one product by product? Josh Isner: Thanks for the question, Sami. I think our strategy is really unchanged. It’s one of landing and expanding. So we’re – there are some customers that start on the body cam side, and they say, hey, this is the number one problem we’re looking to solve right now. Then over time, our job is to make them really successful in their first deployment, and then evangelize our other products to in tandem with the body camera. And in a lot of cases, probably more commonly in international, they start on the TASER side and build a lot of trust and drive great results and then have kind of earned the right to sell other products in our product portfolio in. And so I think it’s a healthy mix of those things. It usually starts with one of those two core products. And I think what you’re seeing is some early signs that customers are getting a little more open to cloud internationally, which is exciting, but that will be a long-term process to move kind of major federal governments of these international customers over to cloud. And we’re seeing more openness to deploy our next-generation Taser devices as well. So the team is doing a great job executing, certainly playing the long game internationally, and there’ll be some really exciting quarters where we have double-digit or triple-digit bookings growth, and then there’ll be others that are kind of more par for the course along the way. But when we add them all up at the end of the year, we’re really excited about the year-over-year growth that we will see internationally. Josh Isner, COO, Axon Q1 2023 Earnings Call

International Expansion

Mr. Isner mentioned Axon's international sales in the above exchange, and this is something in which I've been particularly interested.

Especially as the rest of earth, outside of just Western Europe and the U.S., more fully digitally industrializes, law enforcement agencies will need to modernize and evolve.

In the U.S., body cameras are a relatively new technology, and the idea that they should be mandatory for all police forces in the country is certainly relatively new.

From a purely logical point of view, it would seem that law enforcement agencies have a very, very long runway for evolving their implementation of technology, and the chart below substantiates this idea:

Axon Q1 2023 Investor Deck

We could even imagine a scenario where, over the next couple decades, Axon provides law enforcement agencies tools or products to combat cyber crime.

We could imagine a scenario where they supply robotic products to law enforcement agencies.

The possibilities are vast and only limited by Axon's imagination and work ethic.

I have seen several Taser product launches at Axon and customer enthusiasm for Taser 10 trumps any previous model. Our second operational focus is profitability, which we measure by adjusted EBITDA margin. Brittany will take you through the details in a minute, but at a high level, I’m pleased with our performance in Q1. Number three, new market expansion. In the first quarter, our international booking grew double digits, driven by nearly 100% year-over-year bookings growth in Europe. And we also saw triple-digit bookings growth in our Justice segment, an emerging market for us. We’ve invested heavily in our sales force and continue to support new capabilities in these new markets, and we’re seeing leverage from these investments. Finally, number four, new product adoption, we are tirelessly investing to ensure that the products we build continue to be adopted by our customers. We saw double-digit bookings growth in a number of our emerging product categories, including ALPR, air and virtual reality. The foundation underpinning all of these priorities is our ability to attract and then retain world-class talent. We cannot accomplish any of this without the help of a team who brings financial discipline, a next play mindset and the skill sets to launch us through the stratosphere of our moonshot journey. We enjoy high employee retention rates, which outperformed tech averages, and this is a testament to our mission and our ability to focus on solving real problems. Josh Isner, COO, Axon Q1 2023 Earnings Call

Within LatAm and APAC, I think budgets will remain a bit constrained until these areas more fully digitally industrialize in the coming decades. However, these will represent material growth vectors in the fullness of time.

Palantir and Predictive Policing

In the section that follows this one, we will discuss Axon's potential for further evolution, which it has demonstrated in spades thus far in its 30 year corporate lifecycle.

While Axon has not quite entered into the business of predictive policing/AI-centric law enforcement from what I've gathered, we know it's a valuable law enforcement product. We know this because Palantir (PLTR) has been vilified in the press for supplying the technology to agencies, suggesting that agencies have been customers of the product, and we can see implementation of Palantir's technology in this regard today:

The CIA, for instance, undoubtedly employs Palantir technology to "predictively police" malevolent actors globally.

Nobody complains about that reality, as it keeps the U.S. and its allies safe. However, there have been grassroots efforts to stifle predictive policing due to the fear of ethnic and racial profiling, which is a fair fear to have, to be sure, though, like anything, fear should not prevent technological evolution that genuinely enhances the quality of life in society.

That being said, the technology is worth noting, as it's so effective that it can, in some instances, predict when and where a crime will occur down to the street and minute.

While the chart below only illustrates the idea that Axon's software affords agencies the ability to coordinate their various assets in the field, it's entirely conceivable that they gradually, over years or decades, add "predictive policing" technology.

Axon Investor Relations

One last kind of thing to add there and ties back to what Rick was saying before. In addition to the price inversion that ALPR made for making this broad available versus the traditional peer expensive on a handful of cars thing. What this does, when a department adopts Fleet 3 with ALPR and respond, that turns every car all day every day into a cloud software use case. Where all day, every day, every car across their entire fleet and across their entire city, those vehicles and those cameras are being used as active sensors connected to cloud software to help power the results they are getting. So that further reinforces their connection to the value they are getting out of our overall ecosystem. Jeff Kunis, CTO, Axon Q1 2023 Earnings Call

Evolution Beyond Taser, Body/Fleet, and Current Software Products

We sell our hardware and software services via integrated subscription bundles, which customers purchase on long-term contracts. Axon’s core customers fall into roughly four categories of funding sources: U.S. state and local governments, the U.S. federal government, international government customers, and commercial enterprises. Notably, we are extending our reach beyond law enforcement to new customers, including attorneys, fire and EMS personnel, corrections and the U.S. military. (This illustrates that TAM is effectively as large as Axon's imagination and work ethic.) Axon Q1 2023 Shareholder Letter

Below, we can see Axon's current product set, which I believe still has quite a bit of room to grow. We can see new products that are in the pipeline presently, and we can see new markets into which Axon plans to enter in the future, as well as its ongoing international expansion.

Axon Q1 2023 Investor Deck

Axon has demonstrated quite profoundly that it can launch new products, find product market fit, then lead within the markets within which it has found product market fit.

This is, of course, a pillar of our thesis for Axon, and it represents the oft-cited concept of "Spawner Cultures."

A “spawner” is a company with the necessary DNA to incubate new businesses that have the potential to become the next massive growth engine. Source

However, this is not Axon's only vector for growth. It not only will launch new products. It not only will expand internationally, but also, it will likely evolve to serve new agencies like the U.S. federal government and the U.S. military.

Axon Q1 2023 Investor Deck

Concluding Thoughts: Valuation

To conclude this consideration of Axon, let's briefly review its valuation.

In light of its monopolistic positioning in the law enforcement industry; in light of its 60% gross margins; in light of its guidance for 25% adjusted EBITDA by 2025, I think 30% long run free cash flow margins are well within reach over the long run, and, should Axon achieve that margin level, it represents a pretty good value today, using reasonable to conservative assumptions.

Here are those assumptions:

Valuation and Projected Returns

Below, you will find our valuation of Axon, including assumptions and projected annualized returns over the next 10 years.

Assumptions:

TTM 12-month revenue [A] $1.35 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 30% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] ~74 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $5.37 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative) 20% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8% Click to enlarge

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

And for those interested:

Axon Q1 2023 Investor Deck

Thank you for reading, and have a great day.