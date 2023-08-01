Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Axon: Bringing Law Enforcement Into The 21st Century, Part II

Aug. 01, 2023 8:30 AM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Axon provides a series of products that equip law enforcement agencies with the tools necessary to safely and effectively conduct their operations.
  • Atop its ecosystem of market-leading hardware products, Axon has built a very compelling software business.
  • We could think of this as a "Walled-Garden," akin to that which Apple has built over the last couple decades or so.
  • With solid free cash flow, a giant cash hoard, and a long runway for growth, I believe Axon represents a compelling value at $13.5B in enterprise value.
  • In 2020, I published work on Axon. Hence, this is part II. I will share that work before we begin with our consideration of the business today.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Beating the Market get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
African-American policeman at night with patrol cars

kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Highlighting The Compelling Nature Of Axon

Before we begin, here's a more general overview of Axon, which I published in 2020:

I would actually say it makes sense to start there

Get started with Beating The Market today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
14.84K Followers
A community achieving financial freedom through visionary investing
Beating The Market buys businesses it likes and understands.
These mostly include businesses in consumer discretionary, FinTech, and software.
Here is a snapshot of my performance over the last half decade or so: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Some credentials of mine: U.S. Army Officer in Reserve, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXON, PLTR, ROKU, FOUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.