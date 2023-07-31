Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inside Eli Lilly's Strategic Investment In Sigilon: An Opportunity Overlooked

Jul. 31, 2023 6:26 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), SGTX
Bram de Haas
Summary

  • Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company is purchasing biotech firm Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. for $14.92 per share, with shares trading at $21.28 due to a contingent value right from Eli Lilly (potentially).
  • The acquisition, expected to conclude in Q3 2023, values Sigilon at roughly $35M.
  • A clinical trial application for SIG-002 could start as soon as 2024 and would de-risk this investment to an important degree.
  • The potential to achieve a multi-bagger return over many years represents an attractive investment opportunity, despite potential risks and volatility.
Indianapolis - April 2016: Eli Lilly and Company V

Pharma giant Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is buying the tiny biotech Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) for $14.92 per share in cash. The shares are trading at $21.28 due to a contingent value right ((



Bram de Haas
Special-Situation And Event-Driven Ideas To Improve Risk Adjusted Returns
15 years of investing and I feel like a rookie in his first year at the academy. My roots are in the value school but over time I've learned to respect different approaches. I'm interested in what quants do, options traders do, and even what WallStreetBets is doing (keep your friends close and...)

I gravitate towards special-situations. That means situations around companies or the market where the price can move in a certain direction based on a specific event or ongoing event. This eclectic and creative style of investing seems to suit my personality and interests most closely.

Since 2020 I host a podcast/videocast where I discuss (special-situation/event-driven) market events and investment ideas with top analysts, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, experts, and other investment professionals. I highly recommend it (pick episodes around topics that interest you) for the amazing guests that come on with regularity.

I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013 after playing p0ker professionally. In 2018 I founded Starshot Capital B.V. A Dutch AIF manager. Follow me on Twitter @Bramdehaas or email me Dehaas.Bram at Gmail

