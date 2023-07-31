krblokhin

In my original coverage of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), I had raved about my experience as a consumer while partially regretting not owning shares in the company. Since then, the stock has returned nearly 25% compared to the market's 14%. That's a hot run for a food retail company and hence, it is time to reevaluate the story. In this article, I'll be presenting a few reasons why I am souring on the stock at this point.

Stock's Recent Run And Valuation

SFM stock recently breached $40 after what Deutsche bank called a sizzling rally. I rarely find myself agreeing with analyst upgrades and downgrades but this time, I agree with Deutsche bank's downgrade to a Hold rating. To put the recent run into context, the stock (as a reminder, this is a food retail industry stock) is:

Up 26% YTD.

Up 42% in one year.

Trading near $40, a level it last saw in 2013 based on the chart below.

Trading nearly 10% above its median price target.

Trading slightly above its 5-year average PE, at a time when food inflation is definitely beyond its peak.

SFM Chart (Seekingalpha.com)

Tailwind Turning Into Headwind

Sticking to the topic of food inflation, companies like SFM are expected to face margin pressure with the price deceleration. Food inflation is not only slowing down but is also expected to turn into deflation, which is great news for consumers but not for companies like Sprouts.

Food Inflation (whitehouse.gov)

As quoted in this White House report, the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) prefers to use three-month averages to track the trend and the trend is heavily to the downside when it comes to grocery inflation:

"In May, grocery inflation on a three-month annualized basis was -1.7 percent, down from -0.9 percent in April and a July 2022 peak of 15.7 percent."

Recent Quarter

Sprouts' recent earnings report from May had a lot of good spots but also had a few concerns as noted below:

Comparable sales being up only 3% when inflation was still running high brings up questions about sales (volume) during non-inflationary and deflationary times.

In addition, the company only reaffirmed flat to slightly up profit margin for FY 2023.

While net sales went up 5.60%, cost of sales went up almost in parallel by 5.20%. When companies adjust for the previous cycle's excesses, it takes a while for them to get cost under control. So, as the pricing power eases, getting cost under control is going to be critical for Sprouts here.

SFM Q1 Sale and Cost of Sales (Seekingalpha.com)

Economic Uncertainty

While Sprouts seems to cheaper than Whole Foods in almost all categories as shown below, it is undeniable that Sprouts is also on the higher-end of the food retail industry when it comes to cost. Food is an absolute necessity irrespective of the economic cycle but where you buy your food is always a choice. Consumers feeling the economic pinch are highly likely to make the switch to cheaper alternatives as explained in this article.

Sprouts vs Whole Foods ((koopy.com))

Insider Transactions

I fully acknowledge that insiders sell for a variety of reasons, including automatic vesting and personal expenses. However, the total number of insider sell transactions and number of shares sold by insiders over the last 3 months to one year concern me a little. After all, insiders do know the best time to sell their stocks, especially in a cyclical business.

SFM Insider Transactions (nasdaq.com)

Conclusion

Over the long term, I firmly believe the move towards organic and healthy eating will continue its upward trajectory. However, given the stock's recent run-up in price while staring at a combination of price deflation and a potential recession makes me believe the stock is not as enticing here as it was during my previous review. As I stated earlier, I wish Seeking Alpha has a "Weak Hold" rating because that is exactly what I'd give SFM right now.

If you are sitting on sizable gains, it may not be a bad idea to trim your position size here. You may also want to consider selling covered calls, since we are in an up-trending market. For example, selling the $45 September 15th, 2023 covered call nets the seller 25 cents per share or $25 per contract (of 100 shares). If SFM goes above this price by the expiration date, as a covered call seller, you will be forced to sell your shares at $45. But that may not be a bad deal as $45 represents more than a 15% gain from here. Add in the 25 cents/share gained when selling the covered call, the overall gain in this trade (should SFM trade above $45 by expiration date), is enhanced by about 1%. This is just a sample trade to explain there are more options than simply selling or holding onto your shares.

SFM Options Chain (thinkorswim)

What's your take on SFM stock here and its future? Please leave your comments below.