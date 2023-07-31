a-wrangler

A Quick Take On PreTam Holdings Inc.

PreTam Holdings Inc. (PFAB) has filed to raise $17 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and manufactures a variety of precast concrete products for sale in Chile.

Top line revenue has declined and PreTam Holdings Inc. faces competition for bidding projects from much larger rivals.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO information from the company.

PreTam Overview

Coquimbo, Chile-based PreTam Holdings Inc. was founded to develop a wide array of prefabricated concrete products for use in all areas of construction including:

Roadworks

Industrial buildings

Residential housing

Special construction

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Luis Arrechea Miquelarena, who has been with the firm since its inception in November 2018 and serves as Managing Partner of INMO ACIS S.A., a construction and real estate development company in Spain.

As of December 31, 2022, PreTam has booked fair market value investment of $1.5 million in equity from investors.

PreTam - Customer Acquisition

Management believes the company is a leader in the prefab concrete construction market in Chile and has an installed capacity of 3,500 cubic meters per month, or average monthly sales of approximately $1 million.

In 2022, the company signed a deal to provide precast concrete products for 12,000 homes, four strip retail centers and multiple recreational areas and expects to begin receiving progress payments per the contract in Q3 2023.

Admin., Selling & Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Admin., Selling & Distribution Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 24.0% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 23.9% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Admin., Selling & Distribution efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Admin., Selling & Distribution expense, was negative (0.8x) in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

PreTam’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Allied Market Research, the Chilean market for precast construction products was an estimated $323 million in 2019 and is forecast to reach $492 million by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are strong demand for new housing, as there is a significant deficit of residential units in Chile.

Also, the chart below shows the change in expected demand through 2027 by product type:

Chile Precast Construction Market (Allied Market Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Ecomundo

Hormipret

Pacadar SAU

Prefabrik Yapı A.Ş

Prefast SpA

Ramaq Chile

Tecno Fast

Tensacon

Tensocret

Vollert Anlagenbau GmbH

PreTam Holdings Inc. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top line revenue

Reduced gross profit but higher gross margin

Lower operating profit

Sharply reduced cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 8,469,066 -16.2% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 10,110,188 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 3,734,765 -13.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 4,326,133 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 44.10% 3.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 42.79% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 1,706,315 20.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,912,844 18.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 1,946,980 23.0% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,387,444 13.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 321,086 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,634,400 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2022, PreTam had $118,053 in cash and $11.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $443,821.

PreTam Holdings Inc. IPO Details

PreTam intends to raise $17 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

Class A and Class B ordinary shareholders will each be entitled to one vote per share. There are currently no outstanding shares of Class B stock.

The S&P 500 Index (SP500) no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Immediately after the IPO, the company will be considered a "controlled company" by the three principal current stockholders: Luis Arrechea, Oscar Caňizares, and José Cantero, according to Nasdaq’s rules.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the proceeds from this offering for the enhancement of our existing facility in Chile, the development of a plant in Spain, other general and administrative expenses and working capital. (Source - SEC.)

The firm’s equity compensation incentive plan currently provides for up to one million shares of common stock that may be granted. The firm’s share base prior to the IPO was 5.35 million shares.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize the company's liability, if any, for legal actions.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Maxim Group LLC.

Commentary About PreTam’s IPO

PFAB is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to invest in its manufacturing capacity and capabilities in Chile and in Spain, and for general corporate purposes.

The firm’s financials have shown dropping topline revenue, lower gross profit but higher gross margin, reduced operating profit and substantially lower cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $443,821.

Admin., Selling & Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been flat despite dropping revenue; its Admin., Selling & Distribution efficiency multiple was negative (0.8x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

The market opportunity for providing precast concrete products to the construction industry in Chile is moderate and expected to grow at a rate of nearly 7% through 2027.

Maxim Group is the sole underwriter and the six IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (25.0%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the bid nature of its business, which tends to be ‘all or nothing’, the potential for significant delays between completion of work and receipt of payment and the firm’s small size, which are a disadvantage in terms of scale and ability to win profitable bids.

The company's revenue history also shows declining revenue and dropping operating profit, indicating the firm’s revenue trajectory may be highly volatile and uneven.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.