A Quick Take On D-Market

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) went public in July 2021, raising approximately $681 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that priced at $12.00 per share.

The firm operates an online shopping website, logistics and payment service for consumers in Turkey.

I previously wrote about HEPS with a Hold outlook.

While D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is seeing improved demand in the wake of the earthquake-induced slowdown and the Turkish economy is showing reduced inflation, I’m cautious on the continued devaluation of the Lira against the U.S. dollar.

I’m Neutral [Hold] on HEPS stock in the near term.

D-Market Overview And Market

Istanbul, Turkey-based D-Market was founded to develop a consumer-centric online shopping portal with a merchant marketplace while providing either in-house or 3rd party delivery services for over 40 million SKUs.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Nilhan Onal, who joined the company in late 2022 after a stint at Amazon’s European fashion unit.

The firm promotes its service through its mobile app, online website and related social media as well as through offline means and word of mouth.

According to a 2021 market research report by ecommerceDB, the ecommerce market in Turkey was an estimated $11 billion in 2020, representing a 43% increase over the prior year.

The Turkish ecommerce market was just behind Poland's in terms of size and just ahead of Switzerland, according to the report.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an expanding middle class with greater internet connectivity and aging offline shopping infrastructure.

Also, the top three ecommerce sites accounted for 20% of online revenue in Turkey, so the market remains considerably fragmented.

Competitive or other industry participants include:

D-Market’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has grown unevenly recently; Operating income by quarter has approached breakeven in Q1, 2023.

Total Revenue and Operating Income

Gross profit margin by quarter has moved up recently; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have continued to trend lower.

Gross Profit Margin and Selling, G&A % Of Revenue

Earnings per share (Diluted) have made progress recently toward breakeven.

Earnings Per Share

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, HEPS’ stock price has risen 61.46%, as the chart indicates below.

52-Week Stock Price Change

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $259.1 million in cash and equivalents and only $1.8 million in total debt, of which $1.4 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $91.2 million, during which capital expenditures were $47.1 million. The company paid a reasonable $6.8 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For D-Market

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company.

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 0.3 Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM Price / Sales 0.6 Revenue Growth Rate 92.0% Net Income Margin -11.3% EBITDA % -9.8% Market Capitalization $498,780,000 Enterprise Value $255,060,000 Operating Cash Flow $138,330,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.34 Click to enlarge

Commentary On D-Market

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023’s results, management highlighted its platform gross merchandise value [GMV] growth of 78% and enrollment growth.

Its premium program surpassed one million members for the first time.

Also, the company has seen activity return to pre-earthquake levels in the most recent period.

The number of merchants on the platform exceeded 100,000, growing by 21% year-over-year, although leadership did not provide information on what percentage of the merchant base is active in the past 30 days or other relevant period.

Management didn’t disclose any customer retention rate metrics.

Total revenue for Q1 2023 grew by 40% year-over-year and gross profit margin rose by 3.7%.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 9.1% YoY, a positive signal of increasing efficiencies and operating losses dropped by 64.3% year-over-year.

The company's financial position is strong, with ample cash and liquidity, virtually no debt and strong free cash flow.

Looking ahead, consensus revenue estimates indicate the company's revenue may decline year-over-year by 3.5% in 2023.

If achieved, this would represent a reduction in revenue decline versus 2022’s revenue drop rate of 35% over 2021 in dollar terms.

Turkey is experiencing extremely high inflation rates, although they have been dropping in recent months, as the chart shows below:

Turkey's Economic Inflation Rates

From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below.

Earnings Transcript Key Terms Frequency

I’m most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited "Uncertain" once, "Challeng[es][ing]" four times, and "Macro" two times.

Analysts questioned company leadership about its forward guidance, and management said that it is seeing interest in its affordability solutions as well as getting past the negative effects of the recent major earthquake as contributing to its stronger forward projection guidance.

Regarding valuation, in the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has doubled from a very low base, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below.

EV/Sales Multiple History

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include the recent stock upgrade by Citigroup and the rise in management’s forward guidance and positive comments about getting past the earthquake-related demand drop.

The primary business risk to the company’s outlook is the history of the drop in value of the Turkish Lira against the U.S. dollar, as the five-year chart shows below.

Turkish Lira vs. US Dollar

So, the near-term outlook for D-Market seems to be subject to a variety of cross-currents.

For investors with a risk-on appetite, HEPS stock may present a potentially attractive opportunity.

However, I’m more cautious, so I’m Neutral [Hold] on D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock in the near term.