XLK: Almost Perfect Buy Signal For Technology Sector (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- This is a technical analysis article. Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF has an almost perfect, grade of 99 out of 100, Buy Signal, using our proprietary SID scoring system.
- On the XLK Report below, we show the 21 stocks in the Technology Sector that have our proprietary SID Buy Signal. Lam Research and Synopsis are in our Model Portfolio.
- On the first line of this report is the XLK, and in the SID column, under the big, red arrow, you can see the 99 grade Buy Signal.
- On the XLK chart below, you can see all the demand that is taking the XLK price higher.
- I do much more than just articles at Daily Index Beaters: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) has our, almost perfect, proprietary, SID Buy Signal grade of 99 out of 100. After the terrific run in technology stocks, fueled by the artificial intelligence ("AI") frenzy, you would expect to see this high grade. Now the question, is how long will it last? We will have that answer when the Demand signals on the chart below, switch to Supply taking price down and triggering a red, vertical line, Sell Signal.
At the top of this weekly chart, you can see the strong Demand measured by Chaikin Money Flow. However, notice that it has now turned down. This change in direction is an important signal. It is a very early sign that Demand is beginning to drop. We will have to watch this closely in the coming weeks.
Next is the MACD, and you can see this Buy Signal is still in a long uptrend. This signal is not showing any signs of weakness. However, notice the bars in the bar chart are dropping and this is another early warning we will have to watch closely.
Below the MACD you can see the upward movement of price, showing no signs of weakness. The 40 and 10-week moving averages are in uptrends. Price is following the 4-week moving average trend line, which is bullish.
Below price is the Relative Strength signal, so important to portfolio managers that are trying to beat the Index. You can see that XLK is in a strong uptrend indicating that it is beating the Index. However, notice the actual week to week line has flattened recently, only doing as well as the market.
Just below Relative Strength is the Full Stochastic signal that we use to generate the blue, vertical line, Buy Signal. We will also use this signal to generate a red, vertical line Sell Signal. You can see this signal is in overbought territory and there for a long time. When it breaks down, we will have our Sell Signal. No sign of that yet.
At the bottom of the chart is the color coded ADX signal. You can see the green line of Demand is still strong. Supply is decreasing and not increasing. No sign of weak Demand here.
Next we would like to show you the 21 stocks in the Technology Sector that have our proprietary SID Buy Signal:
On the above report notice that the first line is the XLK. If you go over to the red arrow, identifying our SID Buy Signal, you will see the 99 out of 100 score. Then below that are the 21 stocks that have our SID Buy Signal.
On this list, Synopsys (SNPS) and Lam Research (LRCX) are already in our 2024 Model Portfolio. We like to buy stocks on weakness and have two timing signals to help do that. They are found in the Tmg and Cfrm columns. Tmg is for portfolio managers and Cfrm is for small investors and traders.
We have circled the names of stocks with timing signals that we are currently using to pick stocks for our Model Portfolio. They are Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT), Cadence Design (CDNS), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Monolithic Power (MPWR), Applied Materials (AMAT) and KLA Corp. (KLAC). (Note that KLAC reported earnings on the 27th and already moved up and no longer has our buy on weakness signal.) Microsoft (MSFT) also had our timing signal but price was still dropping as of July 27th, the date of this report.
We have also circled some important earnings dates. In addition, we have circled big percentage changes in price and those prices that are making new highs. LRCX for example was up 9% and was making new highs.
Conclusion
Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF has an almost perfect Buy Signal according to our SID score. However, there are some weakening technical signals that we are watching closely. In addition, there are 21 Technology stocks that have our SID Buy Signal. Of these, 7 have our timing, buy on weakness signals. LRCX and SNPS are already in our 2024 Model Portfolio.
This article was written by
Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career. He uses all of these methods to pick stocks for investing and trading.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XLK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)