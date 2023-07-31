XLK: Almost Perfect Buy Signal For Technology Sector (Technical Analysis)

Tippapatt

Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) has our, almost perfect, proprietary, SID Buy Signal grade of 99 out of 100. After the terrific run in technology stocks, fueled by the artificial intelligence ("AI") frenzy, you would expect to see this high grade. Now the question, is how long will it last? We will have that answer when the Demand signals on the chart below, switch to Supply taking price down and triggering a red, vertical line, Sell Signal.

XLK strong Demand that has taken price higher. (StockCharts.com)

At the top of this weekly chart, you can see the strong Demand measured by Chaikin Money Flow. However, notice that it has now turned down. This change in direction is an important signal. It is a very early sign that Demand is beginning to drop. We will have to watch this closely in the coming weeks.

Next is the MACD, and you can see this Buy Signal is still in a long uptrend. This signal is not showing any signs of weakness. However, notice the bars in the bar chart are dropping and this is another early warning we will have to watch closely.

Below the MACD you can see the upward movement of price, showing no signs of weakness. The 40 and 10-week moving averages are in uptrends. Price is following the 4-week moving average trend line, which is bullish.

Below price is the Relative Strength signal, so important to portfolio managers that are trying to beat the Index. You can see that XLK is in a strong uptrend indicating that it is beating the Index. However, notice the actual week to week line has flattened recently, only doing as well as the market.

Just below Relative Strength is the Full Stochastic signal that we use to generate the blue, vertical line, Buy Signal. We will also use this signal to generate a red, vertical line Sell Signal. You can see this signal is in overbought territory and there for a long time. When it breaks down, we will have our Sell Signal. No sign of that yet.

At the bottom of the chart is the color coded ADX signal. You can see the green line of Demand is still strong. Supply is decreasing and not increasing. No sign of weak Demand here.

Next we would like to show you the 21 stocks in the Technology Sector that have our proprietary SID Buy Signal:

21 Technology Stocks With Our SID Buy Signal (Daily Index Beaters)

On the above report notice that the first line is the XLK. If you go over to the red arrow, identifying our SID Buy Signal, you will see the 99 out of 100 score. Then below that are the 21 stocks that have our SID Buy Signal.

On this list, Synopsys (SNPS) and Lam Research (LRCX) are already in our 2024 Model Portfolio. We like to buy stocks on weakness and have two timing signals to help do that. They are found in the Tmg and Cfrm columns. Tmg is for portfolio managers and Cfrm is for small investors and traders.

We have circled the names of stocks with timing signals that we are currently using to pick stocks for our Model Portfolio. They are Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT), Cadence Design (CDNS), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Monolithic Power (MPWR), Applied Materials (AMAT) and KLA Corp. (KLAC). (Note that KLAC reported earnings on the 27th and already moved up and no longer has our buy on weakness signal.) Microsoft (MSFT) also had our timing signal but price was still dropping as of July 27th, the date of this report.

We have also circled some important earnings dates. In addition, we have circled big percentage changes in price and those prices that are making new highs. LRCX for example was up 9% and was making new highs.

Conclusion

Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF has an almost perfect Buy Signal according to our SID score. However, there are some weakening technical signals that we are watching closely. In addition, there are 21 Technology stocks that have our SID Buy Signal. Of these, 7 have our timing, buy on weakness signals. LRCX and SNPS are already in our 2024 Model Portfolio.