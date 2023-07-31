Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pyxis Tankers: Downgrading On Dry Bulk Market Entry And Hesitant Share Buyback Approach

Jul. 31, 2023
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Company reports second quarter results largely in line with estimates and provides a constructive preliminary Q3 charter rate outlook.
  • Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash increased by $3.9 million quarter-over-quarter to $34.4 million. Net funded debt decreased by $5.3 million to $24.5 million.
  • Despite shares trading at a massive 60%+ discount to net asset value ("NAV"), repurchases to date have been immaterial.
  • New dry bulk shipping joint venture with CEO and controlling shareholder Eddie Valentis not likely to be well-received by market participants.
  • Downgrading shares on decision to enter the dry bulk shipping market rather than aggressively buying back own shares at a fraction of net asset value.

Note:

I have covered Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS, PXSAP, PXSAW) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

It has been a couple of months since my last update on Pyxis Tankers

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

mwhuffington
Yesterday, 7:27 PM
All the things you bring up here are true sadly for what was otherwise a promising investment
Nikolaos Sismanis
Yesterday, 7:25 PM
Great analysis, thank you very much for writing these Henrik!
