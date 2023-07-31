NVDY: Currently Harvesting A 42.8% Yield From Nvidia's Options Market

ipopba

Thesis

I have been watching YieldMax's funds since February and find them particularly attractive for their high yield. Although covered call funds experience a long-term erosion of their Net Asset Value when compared to their underlying, their yield has the potential to leave investors with significant alpha.

After a little more than two months of trading, we finally have a second distribution from the YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY), and can produce a rough estimate for its average annual yield. After reviewing the mechanics behind how it generates its distribution, I currently consider NVDY a Buy.

Fund Background

NVDY is an actively managed fund which uses a synthetic covered call strategy to generate cash flow from NVDA's volatility. They first began trading in May and charge a 0.99% gross expense ratio.

The fund gains exposure to NVDA through a synthetic long position. By selling a put and buying a call at matching expirations and strikes, the value of their position moves as if they owned 100 shares. They then sell calls against their synthetic long position and pass the premium gained from selling these calls to NVDY shareholder as a distribution.

Current Holdings

The options strategy that YieldMax funds employ requires that they hold a significant amount of collateral on hand to act as a cushion against margin calls. Instead of holding a majority of their assets as cash, the fund stores most of its wealth in treasuries. I should also note that these YieldMax funds usually hold only a tiny cash position, so the 21.23% shown below is likely in the process of being re-tasked.

NVDY Holdings 7-31-2023 (Elevateshares.com/nvdy/)

Yield

As a way of also harvesting some capital appreciation, the calls they sell are 5 to 15% out of the money. The magnitude of the distributions is directly related to the implied volatility of the options market. Purchasing NVDY is less of an investment into NVDA, and more an investment into NVDA's volatility.

This is a relatively new fund so their variable yield has only made two distributions. As I'm writing this on a weekend, I'm going to use Friday's share price. On July 27th, 2023, NVDY traded for $23.86 per share, and the most recent distribution of $0.9574 extrapolates out to an annual yield of 48.15%. The combined average of the two of them comes to an annual yield of 42.84%

NVDY Distributions (www.elevateshares.com/nvdy)

Correlation And NAV Erosion

With covered call strategies such as this one, they usually outperform their underlying during falling, ranging, and slightly bullish markets. However, they are expected to miss out on a portion of the gains anytime the price of the underlying goes above the strikes of the calls they sold. This means that the more often that violent rallies occur, the more quickly NVDY falls out of correlation. Below is a chart of the last several days of price action. Over shorter time frames, NVDY stays highly correlated with NVDA.

NVDY vs. NVDA Correlation (TradingView via Seeking Alpha)

Both of the distributions show up on the below chart in the black rectangles. A violent rally also occurred in NVDA which NVDY only participated in a portion of; this shows up in the red rectangle. If the two distributions were to be added back in, the 14.37% lead that NVDA currently has over NVDA shrinks by 7.14% to 7.23%.

NVDY vs. NVDA Erosion (TradingView via Seeking Alpha)

Since the beginning of the fund in mid-May, it has experienced a price return of 19.83%.

NVDY Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

On a total return basis, it's up 28.98%.

NVDY Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Mitigating Erosion

Fortunately, YieldMax funds are typically chosen on extremely popular tickers. This means the options markets of the underlying's are often quite liquid. Before I talk about pairing one's NVDY position with options, I have to issue a warning. Although options can be used to lower risk, their behavior is nonlinear and dictated by multiple variables. New options traders often take unexpected losses due to misunderstanding their behavior.

By selling covered calls against one's NVDY position, they can generate additional cash flow. This can be viewed as method for cancelling out the management fees and helping mitigate some of the NAV erosion. By measuring the proportional difference between the current share price of NVDA to the strike price of the calls YieldMax sold, the maximum gain NVDY can experience over a given time frame can be estimated. This means NVDY calls can be sold above that estimate at a relatively low risk of being exercised. With NVDY currently selling NVDA calls at $490, 4.81% above NVDA's current price, one should be able to target NVDY calls above that 4.81% and a matching expiry date. With NVDY currently at $23.86, one would need to look to sell calls with a strike above $25.01 with an expiry on or before 08/04/23. I should note that NVDY is still quite new and its options market is not particularly liquid, so one may be forced to be patient to get fills or accept slightly less attractive prices.

A second way of mitigating the NAV erosion would be to buy NVDY puts at strikes above the current share price. This removes the positions delta exposure, but is typically paid for out of the distribution. While preserving ones initial capital, this method can be seen as lowering ones net yield.

One can purchase NVDA call options at the same strike price and expiration YieldMax sold at. Since this is where the yield comes from, doing this on parity with NVDY should essentially cancel out the distributions. If one instead chooses strikes which are above their chosen strikes, one should still be able to harvest some of the gain that NVDY misses out on while still retaining a large portion of each distribution.

Instead of trying to operate on the same time frames that YieldMax does, a small portion of the monthly distributions can be spent on far out of the money NVDA calls with much further out expirations. Even though allocating a small portion of each monthly distribution into buying calls is relatively straightforward, this burdens one with the decision of when to sell at perceived tops.

If one buys NVDA calls as a way of participating in the more violent rallies, they can turn them into spreads by also selling calls at a higher strike. Similar to what YieldMax is doing, spreads cap ones maximum gain on the long call.

Instead of using options, one can chose to allocate a portion of each distribution into buying more NVDY. Without knowing how frequently NVDA will experience violent rallies, I cannot produce a trustworthy estimate for NVDY's long-term NAV erosion. Also, over extremely long time frames, while the variable yield may end up consistently paying above 40%, the dollar value of this 40% should slowly decline with NVDY's share price. However, I expect the yield to still fall well above this long-term erosion. This allows NVDY shareholders additional flexibility; the variable yield the fund has been handing out could be treated as a maximum, with a portion of it being reinvested and a portion being diverted to other investments. I know many investors who would shy away from an asset that pays a 40% yield, but whose share price slowly goes down, yet wouldn't shy away from a 10% yield attached to a share price that slowly goes up. By reinvesting a portion of each distribution, one can sacrifice yield in order to exercise more control over the growth or decay rate of the position.

Mitigating Volatility

Similar to my warning about options, leveraged ETFs are designed to move according to the daily performance of their underlying. However, because of this need to match daily price action, they experience value degradation over longer time frames. The medium and long-term behavior of leveraged ETFs have caught enough investors off guard that both FINRA and the SEC have issued warnings.

NVDA is popular enough that it has multiple leveraged ETFs which trade using it as their underlying. I found several which trade on European exchanges, but I will instead chose to look at two that are easily tradable through North American brokerages.

GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL)

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS)

All three of these ETFs are correlated to NVDA and thus have a strong correlation with each other. As a way of lowering volatility, an inverse position can be paired with one's NVDY position. This can be accomplished by either entering a long position in NVDS, or by shorting NVDL.

NVDY vs. NVDL vs. NVDS (Seeking Alpha)

NVDS is inversely correlated to NVDA. Over the last month, NVDA has gone up by 14.03% while NVDS went down by 15.49%. Considering it's a 1.25x leveraged asset, NVDS failed to maintain the 1.25x ratio by 2.05%.

NVDS vs. NVDA 1 Month Correlation (TradingView via Seeking Alpha)

Over the last year, NVDA has gone up by 159.95%, while NVDS has gone down by 81.21%. While a majority of the 81.21% drop can be attributed to NVDA's gains, I find the prospect of hedging through a NVDS position to be unappealing due to its long-term degradation.

NVDS vs NVDA 1 Year Correlation (TradingView via Seeking Alpha)

Over the last month, NVDL's 20.46% gain is compared with NVDL's 14.03%. With NVDL being a 1.5x leveraged asset, and its 21.045% only falling short of 1.5x by 0.585% over the last month, its rate of degradation is fairly small.

NVDL vs NVDA 1 Month Correlation (TradingView via Seeking Alpha)

I should note that both of these one-year charts show slightly different values for NVDA gains for the last year. Over the last year, NVDA's 158.69% gain was outperformed by NVDL's 270.72% gain.

NVDL vs NVDA 1 Year Correlation (TradingView via Seeking Alpha)

Because of the degradation working against the position when using NVDS, and in ones favor when using NVDL, I believe shorting NVDL is more attractive. Neither ETF pays a dividend, but when shorting NVDL one also must pay its annual borrow rate. These rates vary from day to day and from broker to broker but Fintel is currently listing it at 19.09%. These are high enough that they are making NVDL less attractive as a hedge.

I built a minimum variance calculator in Excel. It is telling me that if NVDY is weighted at 74.19% and NVDL is weighted at 25.81%, the variance comes out to 0.9320. To achieve this ratio, one would need to short NVDL $347.88 for every $1000 they are long NVDY.

NVDY NVDL Minimum Variance Weighting (By Author)

These values will change over time so anyone wanting to try this on their own should first build their own calculator. Unfortunately, anytime NVDA experiences a significant rally, not only will NVDY miss out on a portion of the gains, the short NVDL position will continue moving inversely to NVDA. This means that setting up a hedge like this and regularly rebalancing it still leaves one open to the coupled position losing value during especially violent NVDA rallies.

Risks

Anytime NVDA experiences significant losses, NVDY will as well. Although they overperform their underlying during ranging and bearish markets, covered call strategies still leave one open to downside risk. The fact that NVDY gets to keep the premium from selling the calls only helps mitigate this by so much. Using today's metrics, I calculated a PEGY of 1.87x for NVDA and believe it is currently overvalued. Nvidia is in a cyclical industry, so I expect them to continue experiencing periods of feast and famine.

Although I expect the long-term erosion of NVDY to be relatively slow, if NVDA were to experience a series of violent rallies, this erosion rate could easily come in above expectations.

Catalysts

NVDY's distribution should outperform its average during periods where NVDA volatility is elevated. An investment into NVDY is a statement that one believes that NVDA will continue to experience elevated levels of volatility over long timeframes.

Conclusions

Overall, this appears to be an attractive investment. Because of its exposure to NVDA, anyone who wants to hold NVDY long-term should pay attention to the inventory levels of GPU's on store shelves and in warehouses. The next time we experience a supply glut, and NVDA has to throttle back its production, it would be wise to exit NVDY and wait until NVDA finds a clear bottom before entering back in.

I believe the 42.84% estimated annual yield is fairly close to what the eventual average will be. Changes in the implied volatility of NVDA's options market will be the best indicator one can use to project future distributions.

Although its NAV erosion is significant when compared to NVDA, since it began trading on May 11th the fund is already up by 19.83% on a price basis, and 28.98% on a total return basis. Its erosion when compared to NVDA can be mitigated through a variety of options strategies, typically at the cost of sacrificing some yield. While hedging the position can minimize variance and grant small gains from periodic rebalancing, it will not help the problem of missing out on violent NVDA rallies.

Regardless of how one chooses to deal with NVDY's NAV decay, I believe selling covered calls against one's NVDY's position is a good idea. The fact that NVDY caps its gains by selling calls means one can produce fairly reliable estimates for the highest share price it can reach between now and when their options expire. If strikes and expirations are chosen correctly, the risk of getting exercised out of the NVDY shares is quite low. This means that unlike most actively managed funds, its management fees can be seen as easily recoverable.

I am a value investor and typically hunt for long-term compounders in the micro-cap and small-cap realm. I do not currently own a position in any of these ETFs, but I am currently searching for low variance couples for eventual use in a high-margin portfolio. When the time comes for me to test out the portfolio on a small scale, I will re-evaluate my available choices and will consider using NVDY.