Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 7:31 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.01K Followers

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Perz - Director of IR

Yaki Faitelson - Chairman and CEO

Guy Melamed - CFO and COO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Joel Fishbein - Truist Securities

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Roger Boyd - UBS

Jason Ader - William Blair

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson

Joshua Tilton - Wolfe Research

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Annick Baumann - Jefferies

Shrenik Kothari - Robert W. Baird

Brian Colley - Stephens Inc.

Matt Saltzman - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Varonis Systems, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tim Perz, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Tim Perz

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to review Varonis' second quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call today are Yaki Faitelson, Chief Executive Officer; and Guy Melamed, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Varonis.

After preliminary remarks, we will open the call to a question-and-answer session. During this call, we may make statements related to our business that will be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including projections of future operating results for our third quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023.

Due to a number of factors, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements. These factors are set forth in the earnings press release that we issued today under the section captioned forward-looking statements, and these and other important risk factors are described more

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.