Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 7:35 PM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.01K Followers

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 31, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jerry Sisitsky - VP, IR

Henry Schuck - Founder and CEO

Cameron Hyzer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Joshua Reilly - Needham

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

D.J. Hynes - Canaccord Genuity

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Parker Lane - Stifel

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Johnathan McCary - Raymond James

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho

Patrick Walravens - JMP Securities

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ZoomInfo Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jerry Sisitsky, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jerry Sisitsky

Thanks, Amy. Welcome to the ZoomInfo's financial results conference call for the second quarter 2023. With me on the call today are Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo; and Cameron Hyzer, our CFO. After their remarks, we will open the call to Q&A.

During this call, any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of U.S. securities laws. Expressions of future goals, including business outlook, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, including, without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, expect, anticipate and believe and expressions, which reflect something other than historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.