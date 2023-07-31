Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 7:52 PM ETTrex Company, Inc. (TREX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.01K Followers

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Viktoriia Nakhla - IR

Amy Fernandez - Vice President, General Counsel

Bryan Fairbanks - President & CEO

Brad McDonald - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

Tim Wojs - Baird

John Lovallo - UBS

Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America

Alexander Rygiel - B. Riley

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Stanley Elliott - Stifel

Joseph Ahlersmeyer - Deutsche Bank

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Jeffrey Stevenson - Loop Capital

Philip Ng - Jefferies

Adam Baumgarten - Zelman

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Kurt Yinger - D.A. Davidson

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Reuben Garner - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Trex Company Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After the today’ presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today’s event is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Viktoriia Nakhla. Ma’am, please go ahead.

Viktoriia Nakhla

Thank you, Jamie, and thank you, everyone for joining us today. With us on the call are Bryan Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brad McDonald, Chief Accounting Officer; and Kara Strosnider, Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. Joining Bryan, Brad and Kara is Amy Fernandez, Vice President, General Counsel; as well as other members of Trex management.

The company issued a press release today after market close containing financial results for the second quarter 2023. This release is available on the company's website. This conference call is also being webcast and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

I would now like to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.