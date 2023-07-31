Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
STK: Best-In-Class Technology CEF, Wait For Pullback To Buy

Summary

  • The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed-end fund that owns technology stocks and generates income through call-write strategies on the Nasdaq-100 Index.
  • Although call-write strategies in general trade off upside for premium income, the STK fund has impressively delivered comparable returns to the QQQ while paying an attractive 6.0% yield.
  • The STK appears to be a best-in-class technology fund that is superior to other call-write funds. I would buy the STK on any pullbacks.
Recently, I wrote a cautious article on the Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX), noting Nuveen's 'dynamic' overwriting strategy appears to be actually adding 'negative alpha' compared to a mechanical call-write strategy.

This article reviews the Columbia Seligman Premium

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Yesterday, 9:21 PM
Yeah, Thread the Needle's portfolio management team is exceptional. I have owned it five times over the years. When it trades at or near NAV, I have accumulated. When it trades 6% in excess of NAV, it is hasta la. vista.

You said, "The STK appears to be a best-in-class technology fund that is superior to other call-write funds. I would buy the STK on any pullbacks." I agree.

FWIW, Columbia Thread Needle, also manages the Tri-Continental fund (TY). The fund is balance but emphasizes growth. It has a disciplined approach to identify strong stocks and sectors emphasizing quality, value, and momentum. I think the fund is the oldest closed end fund and origination dates back more than 100 years. It's three year average annual return is more than 13%.

STK is a great fund with exceptional management. Unfortunately, my disciplines require me to sell the shares when they trade at a premium to NAV. But as you pointed out, they have a great track record.

Thanks Macrotips for a good review of an outstanding closed end fund.
