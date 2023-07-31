Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 8:02 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.01K Followers

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Will McDowell - VP, IR

Saum Sutaria - CEO

Daniel Cancelmi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Will McMahon - Barclays

Jamie Perse - Goldman Sachs

Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America

Calvin Sternick - JPMorgan

Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

Andrew Mok - UBS

Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies

Jason Cassorla - Citi

Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Tenet Healthcare Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. After the speaker remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for industry analysts. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. McDowell, you may begin.

Will McDowell

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I am Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. We're pleased to have you join us for a discussion of Tenet's second quarter 2023 results, as well as a discussion of our financial outlook.

Tenet's senior management participating in today's call will be Dr. Saum Sutaria, Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Cancelmi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our webcast this afternoon includes a slide presentation, which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website tenethealth.com.

Listeners to this call are advised that certain statements made during our discussion today are forward-looking and represent management's expectations based on currently available information, actual results and plans could differ materially. Tenet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements based on subsequent information. Investors should take note of the cautionary statement slide included in today's presentation, as well as the risk factors discussed in our most

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.