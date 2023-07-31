Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VOOG: A Solid Vanguard Growth ETF, But There May Be Better Alternatives

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vanguard ETF VOOG invests in growth companies of the S&P 500 based on earnings change/price ratio, sales growth and momentum.
  • The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.10% but has slightly underperformed some of its growth ETF peers recently.
  • VOOG is a well-diversified fund with $7.8 billion in assets and can serve as a core holding in a retirement account.
  • The average return on equity for the fund holdings is 33.2%.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps. Learn More »

Blue growth graph business chart data diagram on success financial presentation background with abstract up arrow bar symbol or finance marketing price statistic and economy market profit investment.

Lemon_tm

Overall Objective and Strategy

(NYSEARCA:VOOG) is a Vanguard ETF that invests only in the growth companies of the S&P 500 based on the following criteria:

  • Three factors are considered: earnings change/price ratio, sales growth and momentum.
  • Eligible securities

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

George Spritzer's top investment ideas are being featured on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting" marketplace service.

This service is dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid market froth. We encourage investors to benefit from yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. For safe and reliable income streams, check out Yield Hunting.

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
4.39K Followers
Targeting 8+% Income Stream using CEFs, ETFs, Munis, Preferreds and REITs

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor at Southland Investments and specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George uses the following investment strategies:1) Opportunistic Closed-end fund investing: Buy CEFs at larger than normal discounts to NAV and sell them when the discounts narrow. 2) Exploit special situations: tender offers, fund terminations, fund activism, rights offerings etc. Some of my premium articles are published on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps" https://seekingalpha.com/author/alpha-gen-capital/research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FTEC, MSFT, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

yardbird99 profile picture
yardbird99
Yesterday, 10:07 PM
Comments (2.24K)
MGK, Vanguard's mega-cap Growth might be even more attractive.
sc21 profile picture
sc21
Yesterday, 9:50 PM
Premium
Comments (4.05K)
George
You seem to be damming voog with faint praise and that seems to be reasonable. both schg and spgp offer higher total returns. Perhaps another way of saying is, are there any qualities in spgp or schg which might make you favor voog? tia sc
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.