JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is a relatively unique net lease REIT which focuses on single tenant buildings around the world. The majority of their portfolio comprises of industrial and distribution properties leased to companies such as FedEx (FDX), while 40% of the portfolio consists of office buildings leased to a variety of tenants from financial services, auto manufacturing (McLaren), consumer goods, healthcare etc.

Because these are single-tenant properties the tenants are generally strong well established companies, which is why GNL has a large portion of investment grade tenants at 60%.

GNL seems great at first glance, but the fact is that it gives tenants a lot of bargaining power when negotiating their leases. The properties are often build to suit and if GNL loses the tenant, releasing is often lengthy and difficult, which is why it often accommodates the tenants request for lower rent and/or higher tenant improvement to keep them. This is why the most recent leasing spread during Q1 2023 has only been 4%. GNL is about to release their Q2 results, and leasing spreads will be the number to watch in my opinion as it will give us a very good idea of how much tenants value the properties.

GNL Presentation

Moreover, despite long 8-year lease terms, these properties are often valued at higher cap rates than traditional assets leased to a number of different tenants, precisely because the aforementioned risk is well known to everyone. So overall, the quality of GNL's assets isn't very high.

The main reason why GNL's performance has been sub-par over the years is that it doesn't have nearly as much to do with the quality of their assets, but with the management team. You see, the problem is that GNL has been externally managed.

I barely ever invest in externally managed REITs precisely because management's interest are rarely aligned with shareholders. This is also why externally managed REITs tend to trade at lower multiples.

GNL Presentation

The fact of the matter is that GNL's management has primarily been motivated to grow the portfolio, which they have, as opposed to growing shareholder value. They have funded their expansion by issuing new shares, effectively diluting existing shareholder, which has resulted in gradually decreasing FFO from nearly $2 in 2017 to just over $1.5 last year (blue line below).

FAST Graphs

To make things worse, as a result of declining FFO, they have also cut their dividend twice. First from $2.13 to $1.73 in 2019 and later to $1.60 in 2021. With annualized Q1 FFO per share of $1.52, I think it won't be too long before we see another dividend cut as the payout ratio already exceeds 100%.

To be fair, it should be noted that GNL has announced a merger with its sister REIT The Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) and as a result, the management team will be internalized. While it's definitely a step in the right direction, I will wait to see what management does and how exactly their compensation will be aligned with shareholder's interests before making a conclusion on whether this helps improve the picture.

GNL isn't only cash poor (hence the high payout ratio), but also has significant leverage of 8.3x EBITDA. Even worse is that fact that the company has significant debt maturities in the second half of this year and next year. With little cash on their balance sheet and no retained cash flow, I see no other way for them to cover these maturities, but to suspend the dividend immediately. I fear that the dividend cut might come as soon as Q2 earnings, which will be released later this week - hence the article to warn investors.

GNL Presentation

It's never a good idea to invest in a REIT that is at risk of a dividend cut as the cut is never fully priced in and often results in further downside. Moreover, I don't think GNL's assets are particularly high quality and I do expect the company to struggle with re-leasing as tenants will have a lot bargaining power. Unless the internalized management shows significant improvements in leasing spreads, cuts the dividend to preserve liquidity for debt repayments and demonstrates that they are shareholder friendly, I'm not ready to invest in GNL. That's why I rate the stock a HOLD.