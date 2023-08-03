Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 126: $12,600 Allocated, $1,082.10 In Projected Dividends

Aug. 03, 2023 9:00 AM ETARCC, T, RITM4 Comments
Summary

  • US economy expands by 2.4% QoQ, completing 4th consecutive quarterly expansion.
  • Dividend Harvesting Portfolio closes in the black for 5th consecutive week, generating $10.42 of dividend income in week 126.
  • AT&T and Rithm Capital Corp. added to the portfolio in week 126, with plans to potentially add to Ares Capital in week 127.

Money on the edge

PM Images

This was an eventful week for U.S. economics. The Fed raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 25bps to 5.25%-5.50%, which was what the market expected. The U.S. economy expanded by 2.4% QoQ as the

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.01K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, RITM, ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

A
AgreenP
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (328)
Really enjoying this article. My investment options are different but I love the idea of putting in $100 a week. Helping me keep focused to invest! Thank you!
n
nyle alexla
Today, 9:49 AM
Premium
Comments (617)
What do you think about ugi and vz?
d
dean3084
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (926)
Great article and enjoy your weekly article. Owning all 3 that you mentioned, T scares me as I'm buried with a C/B of $23.90. I wish I had your positivity concerning T, but I may take a small leap. Of the 3, RITM would be my first choice and then ARCC. Saying that, both are good investments. I've been buying OBDC formerly ORCC since the name change which in my case would take precedence over RITM and ARCC. However, that's just my opinion. Thanks again and continued success.
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
Today, 9:17 AM
Comments (3.57K)
Wow, you’ve been at this for 126 weeks already!
It really doesn’t seem that long.
It should make everyone stop and think..how many weeks until you each decide to retire?
Time really passes more quickly than we imagine

Steven ,what week will this article series be in on the day you retire?

Everyone needs to start thinking about their retirement years now and how they will finance them.

This article series should give everyone the incentive to beat Father Time by starting an investment program NOW.
