Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TGV Partners - Naked Wines: Survived A Catastrophic 2022, Seeing Early Stabilizing Signs

Jul. 31, 2023 10:00 PM ETNaked Wines plc (MJWNY), NWINF
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.69K Followers

Summary

  • Naked Wines is stabilizing operationally after a disastrous year in 2022 with a share price decline of 80%.
  • The company's new business plan focuses on reducing costs, depleting inventories, and achieving sustainable profitability.
  • Jack Pailing, Managing Director of Colebrooke Partners, has been nominated to the Supervisory Board, along with the return of founder Rowan Gormley as Chairman.

Warm, golden sunset in vineyard with rolling hills. Sun rays bursting through oak trees cast long shadows

Dennis Swanson - Studio 101 West Photography/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Naked Wines (OTCQX:NWINF)

Another major change has occurred at Naked Wines. After the company had survived a catastrophic year 2022 with

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.69K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.