Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 9:55 PM ETJapan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAF), JAPAY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.01K Followers

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCPK:JAPAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nobuya Kato - Chief Financial Officer

Koji Shimayoshi - JTI Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Haruka Miyake - Morgan Stanley

Hiroshi Saji - Mizuho Securities

Makoto Morita - Daiwa Securities

Naomi Takagi - SMBC Nikko Securities

Nobuya Kato

I am Nobuya Kato, CFO of the JT Group. Thank you for joining us today for the JT Group’s Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. I will begin by explaining our 6 months consolidated results for the fiscal year 2023. Please refer to Slide 4. Adjusted operating profit at constant currency, our primary performance indicator increased 4.7% year-on-year. The solid performance resulted from the robust pricing contributions in the tobacco business, outweighing the impacts of deteriorating product mix, increased investment in HTS and higher supply chain costs. Higher profits in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses also contributed to the performance.

On a reported basis, revenue increased 9.9% year-on-year, supported by continued top-line growth in the tobacco and pharmaceutical businesses as well as continuous favorable exchange rate impacts in the tobacco business from a weaker Japanese yen. AOP grew 6.7% compared to the same period last year, supported by increased profits across all businesses and positive foreign exchange impacts in the tobacco business due to the weaker Japanese yen. Regarding FX, I would like to point out that in the tobacco business, the impact on core revenue and AOP became unfavorable, in the 3 months from April to June, due to the appreciation of the Japanese yen against selected local currencies, reducing the positive currency impact in the first half of the fiscal year. Operating profit increased 8% year-on-year due to an increase in AOP and a decrease in amortization of trademark rights as an adjustment item.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.