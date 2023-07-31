adamdodd

My previous coverage on American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was after company's 2023 dividend increase. I had rated the stock a "Hold" citing valuation concerns. Since then, the stock has lost about 7% (including dividends) while the market has gone up nearly 15%. That's strong underperformance for such a prominent name, which is part of the Dow 30.

Concerns over the company's revenue growth, delinquency rates, potentially slowing travel demand have hampered not just American Express but its peers as well. However, since American Express has more exposure to leisure and travel than its peers, it is logical for the company to feel more pressure.

American Express recently reported its Q2 earnings as Seeking Alpha has covered here. While the fact that revenue missed garnered more attention as the stock fell, the report had quite a few positive attributes.

EPS of $2.89 beat expectations by 7 cents and was up 12.50% YoY

Although revenue missed estimates, it was still up 12.30% YoY.

Card-member spending reached an all-time high by growing 8%.

And the company reaffirmed its EPS guidance between $11 and $11.40 for the fiscal year. This gives the stock a modest forward multiple of 15 using the mid-point ($11.20/share).

Among the negatives from the recent Q2 were the following:

Consolidated expenses went up by 7%, primarily driven by compensation expenses. This wasn't sobering in a quarter where revenue missed expectations.

Small business spending taking a hit was highlighted as the reason for the weaker than expected revenue. This is an area to focus on as the economy stares at a potential recession.

While the stock may appear a little shaky here, I offer a few reasons why I am interested in adding to my position in the stock here. Let us get into details.

Further Expansions - Domestic, International, and The Sky

American Express recently announced a new partnership with Global Airlines to provide payments processing and cardmember benefits. As a benefit, American Express customers will be provided the opportunity to book the first seats on Global Airlines flights. This is another example of American Express providing that exclusive feel to its customers.

AMEX Global Airlines (prnewswire.com)

This "exclusive" feel has also been American Express' Achilles heel as it has never been seen as a product or service for the masses, unlike its peers. As shown below, American Express's two closest rivals, Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA) are more prevalent with double to triple the number of card holders in US.

Card Count (upgradedpoints.com)

In addition to the niche feel, American Express has also had the reputation of being a "US Only" card. However, this has changed over the years and even more aggressively recently with its global acceptance tripling in the last 6 years. As someone who recently traveled through three different countries and spent a month in an international location, I was surprised that that Amex was accepted almost everywhere I went during my travel and stay.

"Global Amex acceptance now covers more than 80 million locations, tripling the international locations accepting Amex since 2017, in part with network partners in Israel, South Africa, South Korea and Brazil, among others."

Changing Demographics

In its recent earnings report, American Express talked about the changing demographics among its consumers.

"Our base is changing in terms of more Millennials and Gen Z who will grow with us. And as the economy gets better, we expect the spending to pick up," CEO Stephen Squeri said in a call with analysts."

When you think a little deeper about this, the changing demographics fits American Express just fine as the younger generations tend to place value of experience than possessions. Traveling to different destinations is at the top of the "experience" bucket list for many, not just the younger folks.

But just ask a group of Millennials and Gen Z to name what they prefer the most in life, you are likely to hear most of these words below:

Travel

Freedom

Experience

Flexibility

Exclusivity

I cannot think of a better brand than American Express that brings all these virtues together. Seeking Alpha reader/commenter "TheCynicalContrarian" summed this up perfectly with this comment on an Amex news item.

SA Comment (Seekingalpha.com)

Valuation Among Peers

American Express stock is up 12.50% YTD but is down 5.50% in the last 6 months. That obviously means the recent months have not been pleasant for the shareholders. It must be noted that Visa and Mastercard are also up in the same vicinity YTD.

AMEX Chart (seekingalpha.com)

However, at a forward multiple of 15, American Express stock is trading at about half the premium awarded to its biggest rivals. Mastercard is trading at a forward multiple of 32 while Visa is trading at 27. When you factor in Amex's expected earnings growth rate of 14.80%/yr over the next 5 years, the stock is trading at a Peter-Lynchesque Price-Earnings/Growth ("PEG") of 1.

Technical Setup

AXP stock is in a rare situation where it has cleared the all important 200-Day and 100-Day moving averages but appears close to the undersold level with a Relative Strength Index ("RSI") of 38.62. While the RSI shows a stock without momentum, the fact that the 200-Day moving average has been breached suggests the stock may have found a solid base in the $160s and it may not be a bad idea to nibble here. This is exactly what I had suggested in my previous review when the stock was trading in the $170s.

AXP Moving Avgs (barchart.com) AXP RSI (Stockrsi.com)

Conclusion

Although I already hold a sizeable position, the recent sell-off post-earnings has increased my interest in American Express stock. While "revenge travel" post-COVID may have peaked, the long-term trend for American Express' niche, travel and leisure) likely remains to the upside.

From the short to medium term perspective, a median price target of $187 represents an upside of 15% from here, including dividends. In the likely event that the stock runs into rough waters over the course of time, investors can still feel very secure about the company's dividend growth potential and general tendency to reward shareholders, like the plan to retire about 16% of its shares.

American Express stock is likely to remain in my portfolio for a long time and I will be likely be adding to my position on further weaknesses.