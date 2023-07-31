Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (DSKYF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCPK:DSKYF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kentaro Asakura - Vice President of Corporate Communications Department

Koji Ogawa - Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Wataru Takasaki - Executive Officer, Head of Research and Development Unit

Ken Takeshita - Head of Global Research and Development

Conference Call Participants

Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley

Seiji Wakao - JPMorgan

Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citigroup

Kazuaki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities

Fumiyoshi Sakai - Credit Suisse

Kentaro Asakura

[Foreign Language] Thank you very much for waiting. From now on, we would like to start Daiichi Sankyo FY2023 Q1 Financial Results Presentation. I serve as today's moderator. I am Asakura from the Corporate Communication.

First about the language. Today, we are going to utilize both Japanese and English and we have a simultaneous interpretation. So please click the interpreter icon at the bottom of the Zoom and select from Japanese, English or off.

If you select off, then you will hear the original voice. Zoom and live transmission, we will show the Japanese presentation materials and the Japanese and English presentation material can be downloaded from the corporate website IR Library, Financial Results Presentation Material.

Today's presenter will be Executive Officer and CFO, Ogawa; Executive Officer, Head of R&D Unit, Takasaki and Head of Global R&D Takeshita. First, Ogawa and Takasaki will explain about FY2023 Q1 financial results and others, and we would like to entertain questions. Now today's meeting will be recorded. Then we would like to start.

Ogawa-san, please.

Koji Ogawa

Ogawaski speaking. Thank you very much for joining Daiichi Sankyo's financial results presentation out of a very busy schedule today. I'm going to explain our FY2023 first quarter financial results we announced at 1 PM on Monday, July 31st JST based on our presentation materials.

