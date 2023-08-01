mikkelwilliam

Introduction

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) was founded on the premise that engineered cells could transform medicine by replacing or repairing damaged cells, addressing various diseases' root causes. With a team of experts and technological advancements, Sana is developing ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for treating unmet needs in oncology, diabetes, CNS disorders, and genetic diseases. They aim to control or modify any gene, improve access to cellular and gene-based medicines, and plan to submit multiple INDs in 2023 and beyond.

Sana's pipeline (Sana 10-K)

Recent developments: H.C. Wainwright issued a Neutral recommendation, citing valuation risks of the $1B market cap, development-stage biotech company.

The following article reviews Sana Biotechnology's efforts in engineering cells to transform medicine, covering financial performance, recent developments in hypoimmune-modified cell therapies, and an investment analysis. It concludes with a "Sell" recommendation due to financial and strategic concerns.

Financial & Stock Performance

In the first quarter of 2023, Sana Biotechnology reported a decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities from $434.0 million to $355.1 million, driven mainly by operational costs and property purchases. Research and development expenses were down to $67.2 million from $72.7 million in 2022 due to a decline in various costs but offset by some increases in clinical development and other costs. An expense of $0.1 million was recognized in relation to potential liabilities, which was a significant change from the gain of $55.4 million in 2022. General and administrative expenses rose to $16.8 million from $14.4 million in 2022. The net loss for the quarter was $82.1 million, up from $31.4 million in the same period in 2022.

Per Seeking Alpha data: SANA's stock shows mixed momentum over various time frames. Over the last three months, it has gained 10.02%, outperforming the SP500's 9.90% increase. In the six-month timeframe, SANA has risen 21.00%. However, it has declined 3.00% over the past nine months and dropped 20.05% over the last year, underperforming the broader SP500 index.

Data by YCharts

As for SANA's capital structure, the company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and total debt of $114.50 million. With cash holdings of $349.31 million, the enterprise value stands at $873.87 million.

Per WhaleWisdom, the # of institutional holdings have increased from 87 to 116 between July '21 and July '23 with top funds like Alphabet, Baker Brothers, Citadel, and BlackRock invested.

Sana's Progress in Hypoimmune-Modified Cell Therapies

Sana's recent clinical developments include substantial work on hypoimmune-modified cell therapies.

SC291 for B-cell Malignancies: They are developing SC291, a CD19-directed CAR T cell therapy aimed to increase persistence and response rates in B-cell malignancies. This therapy has received FDA clearance for Phase 1 studies and Fast Track Designation for specific lymphomas and leukemias. Sana also aims to extend this platform to other CAR T cell candidates such as SC262 and SC255.

SC451 for Type 1 Diabetes: Sana is also developing SC451, a stem-cell-derived islet cell therapy for type 1 diabetes, designed to replace missing islet cells without immunosuppression. They expect initial data from human trials this year and plan to file an IND for SC451 in 2024.

Preclinical Studies in Immune Evasion and Control: Sana has published preclinical data demonstrating the survival and effectiveness of hypoimmune-modified CD19-targeted CAR T cells in leukemia models, as well as the ability of hypoimmune-modified pseudo-islets to control type 1 diabetes. These studies provide insights into SC291, SC262, SC255, and SC451.

Survival in Allogeneic Transplants: Other preclinical studies have shown that hypoimmune-modified cells survive allogeneic transplants across species, including in non-human primates (NHPs), displaying normal functionality.

These developments mark significant progress in Sana's hypoimmune-modified CAR T cell platform, especially for the treatment of hematological malignancies and type 1 diabetes. Their achievements in immune evasion, tumor control, and allogeneic transplant survival could have broad implications in the field of regenerative medicine.

My Analysis & Recommendation

Sana Biotechnology's commitment to leveraging engineered cells to revolutionize medicine is undoubtedly ambitious and innovative. They have demonstrated significant strides in hypoimmune-modified CAR T cell therapy for various diseases, particularly B-cell malignancies and type 1 diabetes, and their preclinical data are encouraging.

However, despite these advancements, several concerning aspects cannot be overlooked. In my view, their financials reflect a significant cash burn for an early-stage biotechnology company, with a net loss of $82.1 million for Q1 2023. The drop in cash and equivalents to $355.1 million, mainly due to operational costs, coupled with an increase in general and administrative expenses, paints a picture of financial vulnerability. This, for me, highlights a pressing need for strategic partnerships, preferably with big pharma, to help progress and fund some of their programs. Collaboration with well-established industry players could not only alleviate financial pressures but also infuse additional expertise and resources into Sana's development pipeline.

With the upcoming Q2 earnings report, investors should closely scrutinize how Sana plans to address the challenges of very high cash burn. Development partnerships, cost control strategies, and the execution of their ambitious plans to file multiple INDs in the coming years will be critical to watch.

Concurring with the H.C. Wainwright analyst's neutral stance, the current risk/benefit profile at a $1 billion market cap does not seem to support investment. The mixed stock momentum, the company's stage in development, and the absence of big pharma partnerships to bolster the progression of their programs create uncertainties that overshadow the scientific potential.

Therefore, my investment recommendation for Sana Biotechnology is a "Sell." While their technological advancements and clinical developments are certainly promising and contribute to the field of regenerative medicine, the financial risks, lack of strategic alliances, and valuation concerns render the stock a high-risk proposition at this time. Continued observation of their clinical progress, financial management, and potential partnerships may provide a more favorable investment opportunity in the future. But for now, caution is warranted.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

Issuing a "Sell" recommendation on Sana Biotechnology does come with its own set of risks that I must acknowledge: