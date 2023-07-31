Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 10:37 PM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.01K Followers

Start Time: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:05 PM ET

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call

July 31, 2023, 16:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Hulett - CEO and President

Christine Chambers - CFO

Brian Prenoveau - MZ Group, IR

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Meyers - Lake Street Capital Markets

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the PetMed Express First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Camilla, and I will be the operator for today's call.

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Mr. Brian Prenoveau with Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is now yours.

Brian Prenoveau

Thank you, operator. And I would like to welcome everybody here today to the PetMed Express fiscal first quarter earnings call. I would also like to remind everyone that the first portion of this conference call will be listen-only until the question-and-answer session, which will be later in the call. Also, certain information that will be included during this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

These statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions we have used based upon information currently available to us. Because these statements reflect our current views concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking results will occur or be realized. Nothing contained in this presentation is or should be relied upon as a representation or warranty as to any future matter, including any matter in respect of the operations or business or financial condition of PetMed. PetMed undertakes no

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.