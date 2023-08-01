Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Economy Less Interest Rate Sensitive

Summary

  • U.S. economy has changed over decades and become much less sensitive to interest rates.
  • There was no such thing as financial futures or interest rate swaps to allow for the efficient hedging of interest rate risk.
  • Financial futures, swaps, and options are available for efficient hedging and management of interest rate risk.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Blu Putnam

At A Glance

  • The U.S. unemployment rate has only been at or below 4% less than 15% of the time since 1960
  • If a recession were to develop, rapidly rising new weekly unemployment insurance claims can be an early indicator

Despite the fastest rise in interest rates since 1981 and an inverted yield curve where short-term rates are much higher than long-term bond yields, the United States has not (at least yet) experienced the recession forecast by the vast majority of market pundits and economists. Why not?

The relatively few contrarians that did not forecast a recession, including myself, had many reasons for a more optimistic view. However, the most critical reason appears to have been an appreciation of how the U.S. economy has changed over decades and become much less sensitive to interest rates.

Fed Funds

Bloomberg Professional

In the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, the U.S. economy was driven by housing and manufacturing. The only choice to finance a home was the 30-year fixed rate mortgage, provided by a savings and loan institution, that deliberately borrowed short-term from savers and lent long-term, taking considerable interest rate and yield curve risk. Further, there was no such thing as financial futures or interest rate swaps to allow for the efficient hedging of interest rate risk.

Fed Policy

Fast forward to the modern economy of the 2020s. The U.S. is an economy driven by the service sector, and services are considerably less sensitive to interest rate swings than housing and automobiles. Home mortgages come in every size and flavor, from floating rates to fixed rates. Mortgages are originated by specialists and then packaged and sold to pensions, endowments, and investors willing to take the risk. There are no savings and loan institutions. Financial futures, swaps, and options are available for efficient hedging and management of interest rate risk.

In short, the U.S. economy does not dance to interest rates like it once did. Make no mistake, though; interest rate shifts have a profound impact on asset values, from equities to bonds, to housing. It is just that the impact on the real economy is much more subdued than it once was, and a rise in rates does not automatically mean a recession is around the corner.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

