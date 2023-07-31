Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2023 11:18 PM ETSBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.01K Followers

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark DeRussy - Vice President of Finance

Brendan Cavanagh - Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Stoops - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ric Prentiss - Raymond James

Michael Rollins - Citi

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Phil Cusick - JP Morgan

Jonathan Atkin - RBC

David Barden - Bank of America

Walter Piecyk - LightShed

Batya Levi - UBS

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo

Brendan Lynch - Barclays

Greg Williams - TD Cowen

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SBA Second Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode and later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

And I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Vice President of Finance, Mark DeRussy. Please go ahead.

Mark DeRussy

Good evening and thank you for joining us for SBA's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Here with me today are Jeff Stoops, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brendan Cavanagh, our Chief Financial Officer.

Some of the information we will discuss on this call is forward-looking, including but not limited to, any guidance for 2023 and beyond. In today's press release and in our SEC filings, we detail material risks that may cause our future results to differ from our expectations. Our statements are as of today, July 31. We have no obligation to update any forward-looking statement we may make. In addition, our comments will include non-GAAP financial measures and other key operating metrics. The reconciliation of and other information regarding these items can be found in our supplemental financial data package which is located on the landing page of our Investor

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.